Bihar Board Class 12 Admit Card 2026: BSEB Intermediate Hall Ticket to be Released at exam.biharboardonline.com Soon; Download Link Here

BSEB Class 12 Admit Card 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Bihar Board Class 12th inter admit card 2026 soon. Candidates can expect the intermediate hall ticket within this week on the official website at exam.biharboardonline.com. The exams for class 12th will begin on February 2, 2026 and will end on February 13, 2026.

The admit cards will be downloaded only by school heads/principals using their User ID and Password. Students will be able to collect their hall tickets through their respective schools after verification and signature by the school principal. The BSEB Class 10th matric hall ticket was released today, January 6, 2026.

Bihar Board Class 12th Inter Exam 2026 Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates for BSEB Class 12th Inter Exam 2026: