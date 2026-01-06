Bihar Board Class 12 Admit Card 2026: BSEB Intermediate Hall Ticket to be Released at exam.biharboardonline.com Soon; Download Link Here

Key Points
- The Bihar Board will soon release the Bihar Board Class 12th Inter admit card 2026.
- The school principal will be able to download the hall tickets at exam.biharboardonline.com.
- Matric hall ticket was released today, January 6, and the inter hall ticket is expected this week.
BSEB Class 12 Admit Card 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Bihar Board Class 12th inter admit card 2026 soon. Candidates can expect the intermediate hall ticket within this week on the official website at exam.biharboardonline.com. The exams for class 12th will begin on February 2, 2026 and will end on February 13, 2026.
The admit cards will be downloaded only by school heads/principals using their User ID and Password. Students will be able to collect their hall tickets through their respective schools after verification and signature by the school principal. The BSEB Class 10th matric hall ticket was released today, January 6, 2026.
Bihar Board Class 12th Inter Exam 2026 Important Dates
Candidates can check the important dates for BSEB Class 12th Inter Exam 2026:
|Exam Type
|Date(s)
|Practical/ Internal/ IA Exams
|January 20 to January 22, 2026
|BSEB Class 10 Exams
|February 17 to February 25, 2026
biharboardonline.com: BSEB Class 12th Inter Admit Card 2026 Important Instructions
- School heads must download admit cards from the board website at exam.biharboardonline.com. They will need to affix their signature and official seal.
- Admit cards will only be issued to eligible candidates and schools must distribute them to all eligible candidates.
- Students must carry the signed admit card to the examination centre for both the 2026 Class 10 Practical and theory exams.
- Admit cards will not be issued to Non-sent-up candidates, expelled students, and failed or absent candidates. Candidates will not be permitted to appear for exams if the admit card does not match board records.
- The board will take strict action against a school head if an ineligible candidate is issued an admit card.
- No changes will be allowed in the admit card after issuance.
- Examination centres will strictly verify admit cards.
- Candidates with disabilities who are unable to write will be provided a writer or scribe facility as per government norms.
- Such candidates must apply through their school at least one week before the examination.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation