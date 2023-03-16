Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Check here Expected BSEB Inter Release Date and Time

HIGHLIGHTS BSEB 12th Result 2023 Date and Time is expected to release soon. Bihar Board 12 Result 2023 can be checked in online mode at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students have to use their roll code and roll number to download Bihar Board Inter results 2023.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to release the Bihar Board 12 result 2023 for Arts, Science and Commerce by the coming week in online mode. Over 13 lakh students registered for Bihar Board Inter exams. Once released, students can check their Bihar Board 12th result 2023 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. They have to use their roll code and roll number to download Bihar Board 12th result 2023. Out of which 6,36,432 were female and 6,81,795 were male students. As per media reports, it is expected that Bihar Board 12th result 2023 will be announced by March 20 in online mode.

An official announcement will be made on Twitter and other Bihar Board websites regarding the release date and time of BSEB 12th result 2023. BSEB will hold a press conference to announce Bihar Board 12th results 2023 pass percentage, toppers' names, etc. To ensure authenticity, BSEB also conducts verification of the top ten Bihar Board 12th Toppers 2023.

