Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Check here Expected BSEB Inter Release Date and Time

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to release the Bihar Board 12 result 2023 for Arts, Science and Commerce by the coming week in online mode. Over 13 lakh students registered for Bihar Board Inter exams. Once released, students can check their Bihar Board 12th result 2023 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. They have to use their roll code and roll number to download Bihar Board 12th result 2023. Out of which 6,36,432 were female and 6,81,795 were male students. As per media reports, it is expected that Bihar Board 12th result 2023 will be announced by March 20 in online mode.
An official announcement will be made on Twitter and other Bihar Board websites regarding the release date and time of BSEB 12th result 2023. BSEB will hold a press conference to announce Bihar Board 12th results 2023 pass percentage, toppers' names, etc. To ensure authenticity, BSEB also conducts verification of the top ten Bihar Board 12th Toppers 2023.
16 Mar, 2023 09:06 PM IST
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Bihar Board results for the Intermediate final examination 2023 by the end of this week. However, an official confirmation regarding the release of BSEB 12 date and time is still awaited. Evaluation work of over 96 lakh copies of Bihar Board 12 exam is over. Therefore, it is expected that BSEB result for class 12 will be announced soon.
16 Mar, 2023 08:51 PM IST
As per past trends, the BSEB releases the Bihar Board result 2023 within one month's time so the students can expect the same in the coming weeks. Check the table to know last few year's stream-wise pass percentage below -
|
Years
|
Commerce
|
Arts
|
Science
|
2022
|
90.38%
|
79.53%
|
79.81%
|
2021
|
91.48%
|
77.97%
|
77.628%
|
2020
|
93.26%
|
81.44%
|
77.39%
|
2019
|
93.02%
|
76.5%
|
81.2%
|
2018
|
91.32%
|
61.32%
|
44.71%
|
2017
|
37.13%
|
73.76%
|
30.11%
|
2016
|
73.13%
|
56%
|
67%
16 Mar, 2023 08:35 PM IST
Students have to use their roll number and roll code to check and download the Bihar Board 12 result 2023. They can check below the image of login window -
16 Mar, 2023 08:21 PM IST
Students can check the table below to know the Bihar Board 12 pass percentage of last year for all the streams - Arts, Science and Commerce.
|
Bihar Board streams
|
Pass percentage
|
Science stream
|
79.81%
|
Commerce stream
|
90.38%
|
Arts stream
|
79.53%
16 Mar, 2023 08:07 PM IST
After the announcement of BSEB result for class 12 Arts, Science and Commerce, students can check the same at the below mentioned websites -
16 Mar, 2023 07:51 PM IST
The official release the BSEB 12 marksheet few days after the announcement of result. The Bihar Board 12 marksheet will likely to have the following details - student's name, roll code, roll number, school name etc. They can check the image of last year's BSEB 12 marksheet below -
16 Mar, 2023 07:42 PM IST
As per the update by Bihar Board, the passing marks for class 12th science, arts, and commerce are the same.
16 Mar, 2023 07:35 PM IST
To check Bihar Board Inter result 2023 for Arts, Science and Commerce, students will have to follow the steps provided below -
1st Step - Go to the official website of BSEB - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - Bihar board 12th result 2023 link.
3rd Step - A new login window will appear on the screen.
3rd Step - Enter the roll code and roll number in the BSEB 12 login window.
4th Step - Click on the submit button. The Bihar board 12th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
5th Step - Download it and take a printout of the same for future reference.
16 Mar, 2023 07:31 PM IST
Students can go through the table to know the last few year's BSEB 12th result date and time for all three streams below -
|
Years
|
Date
|
Time
|
2022
|
March 16
|
3: 27 pm
|
2021
|
March 26
|
3 pm
|
2020
|
March 24
|
7 pm
|
2019
|
March 30
|
3:15 pm
|
2018
|
June 6
|
4 pm
|
2017
|
May 30
|
11 am
|
2016
|
May 28
|
3 pm
|
2015
|
June 20
|
3 pm
16 Mar, 2023 07:28 PM IST
Students can check the result of BSEB class 12 Arts, Science and Commerce on the official website of the board. The official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in 2023 will host the Bihar Board inter result 2023. Students can download it by using their roll number and roll code.
16 Mar, 2023 07:16 PM IST
The Bihar Board is yet to confirm the date and time of the release of the BSEB 12th result 2023 for Arts, Commerce and Science. It is expected that Bihar Board Inter result date and time 2023 will be announced soon on social media as well as Bihar Board websites. Check updates here.