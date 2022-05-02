BSEB Bihar Board D.El.Ed 2021-23 Registration to Begin Today at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

BSEB Bihar Board D.El.Ed 2021-23 Registration: As per the recent updates, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will commence the Bihar Board D.El.Ed 2021-23 registrations from today, 2nd May 2022. As per the official notification, candidates can apply online again from today on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB D.El.Ed 2021-23 application form will be available till 5th May 2022. This time, candidates will also be able to make changes in their forms, if any. The correction facility will be available till 6th May 2022.

How To Apply for BSEB Bihar Board D.El.Ed 2021-23?

The candidates can apply for Bihar Board D.El.Ed only in online mode. To do so, they need to visit the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. On the homepage, they need to click on the Bihar Board D.El.Ed section to view the application forms. Now, register by entering the details and fill up the form. Candidates will have to provide their personal and academic details. Pay the application fees and print a copy of the forms for future references.

What To Do in case of any issue while filling the BSEB Bihar Board D.El.Ed 2021-23 form?

Bihar Board D.El.Ed 2021-23 application form can only be submitted online. In case of any discrepancies, candidates will have to contact the BSEB at the helpline numbers - 0612-2232074, 2232257 and/or 2232239. Although, candidates are advised to submit the form on time to avoid any last-minute issues.

BSEB Bihar Board D.El.Ed 2021-23 Application Correction Facility

Also, it must be noted that after the registration process, candidates will also be able to make changes in their forms, if any. BSEB has also provided the correction facility for the candidates. They will be able to make changes till 6th May 2022 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. They must note that this form edit window will be their last chance to make any changes in BSEB D.El.Ed application forms. After this, the window will be closed and another opportunity will not be given.

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducts the diploma in elementary education (D.El.Ed) joint entrance examination for admission in all private and government colleges of Bihar. Candidates need to qualify the Senior Secondary Examination from any recognized Board or Institution to appear for the entrance exam.

