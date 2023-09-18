  1. Home
  3. BSEB Class 10 Exams 2024: Bihar Board Matric Registration Card Correction Facility Begins

BSEB Class 10 Exams 2024: Bihar Board Matric Registration Card Correction Facility Begins

BSEB Class 10 Exams 2024: Bihar Board has opened the correction window for registration cards. Students must make corrections by September 20, 2023. Check details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 18, 2023 13:51 IST
BSEB Class 10 Exams 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is allowing students to make corrections in their registration cards issued to students appearing for the matriculation annual exams 2024. Applicants can make modifications to the registration card until September 20, 2023. 

The official notice reads, “The board said, “ If there is any mistake in the registration card in the name of the students or their mother or father's name only in short spelling (i.e. A, E, K, M, etc.) or related to photo, date of birth, caste, religion, nationality, gender, subject, etc. So its correction will be done by 20.09.2023.”

Check Out Official Tweet Here:

Students must rectify the errors and then provide a photocopy of the same with their signature to the school authorities for correction. The school heads will then correct the mistakes in the details. 

BSEB Matriculation Exams 2024: Important Dates

Check out the complete schedule below:

Events

Dates

Last Date to Apply 

September 20, 2023

Issuance of Registration Cards (for new applicants)

September 21, 2023

Correction in BSEB Registration Card 2024

September 20, 2023

BSEB Class 10 Exam 2024 Registrations Extended 

Apart from this, the board has also extended the last date to register online for BSEB Matriculation Exams 2024 till September 20, 2023. Candidates who will register by the last date will be issued their registration cards on September 21, 2023. 

Bihar Board Exam Date 2023 Class 10

BSEB will release the complete schedule for Bihar Board BSEB Class 10 Exams 2024 in December. Students appearing for the forthcoming exams can check out the dates on the official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

