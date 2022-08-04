BSEB Class 6 Admission 2022: Register for Bihar Board Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya at secondary.biharboardonline.com

BSEB Class 6 Admission 2022: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the registration for Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Test in online mode. The last date to fill applications and pay the fee for Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 admission is 10th August 2022. Students and parents can fill up the application form on the BSEB website - secondary.biharboardonline.com till the prescribed date.

To be eligible to apply for Class 6 at the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, students should be at least 10 years old by 1st April 2023, and the maximum age limit is 12 years. There are 60-60 seats vacant for the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 for the 2023-24 academic session.

BSEB Tweet Regarding Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 admission

How To Apply for BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission 2022?

Interested students can apply for class 6th admission in online mode till the prescribed date. To do so, they need to visit the official BSEB registration website - secondary.biharboardonline.com. On the homepage, they need to click on - Students registration/Student login. Further, they need to fill out the application form, upload scanned documents and photos as per requirement.

Also, till the last date, the students will have the option to view and edit the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya application form in case of any error. Lastly, pay the application fees and download the form or take printouts. The Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya application fee is Rs 200 whereas the reserved category will have to pay Rs 50.

BSEB 10th 12th Dummy Admit Card 2023 Released

Earlier, the Bihar School Examination Board has released the BSEB Class 10 and 12 dummy admit card for the 2023 examinations. Students who have applied for the Bihar Board class 10 and 12 exams scheduled to be conducted in February-March 2023 can download the dummy admit card from the official website. In case there are any changes which need to be made, students can contact the school administrations and get the necessary changes done. The last date for students to make the necessary changes in the admit card is 4th August 2022.

