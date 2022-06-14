BSEB D.El.Ed 2022: Bihar Board Extended D.El.Ed Registration Deadline till 15 June at secondary.biharboardonline.com

BSEB D.El.Ed 2022: As per the updates, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration last date for Bihar D.El.Ed (Diploma in Elementary Education) 2022. Now, the candidates will be able to fill up the Bihar Board D.El.Ed form till 15th June 2022 and no late fee will be charged. However, those applying on 17th June will be charged a late fee. Those who are interested and have not registered themselves can visit the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Candidates must fill in the details carefully and then submit the same. The Bihar School Examination Board had announced the registration extended date through a video on its official Twitter account, however, the board did not mention the reason. Earlier the BSEB DElEd registration was scheduled to close on 11th June 2022.

BSEB D.El.Ed 2022 Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)

BSEB D.El.ED Tweet Regarding Extension of Registration Date

The BSEB tweeted, "D.El.Ed. Exam Year, 2022 : Exam Form Filling Date Extended." Check the tweet below -



How To Apply for BSEB D.El.Ed 2022?

Candidates can apply in online mode. They will have to visit the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com to fill the application form of Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.). On the homepage, click on the designated link to apply for the exam. Now, enter the login or registration details and fill in the application form. For successful submission, pay the application fees and submit it. After final submission download the confirmation page and take a print out.

BSEB D.El.Ed 2022 Application Correction Window

Candidates are advised to carefully fill in the details and then submit the Bihar Board D.El.Ed application form. Also, this time, the official body will provide the provision to make corrections in the BSEB D.El.Ed online form. The correction facility will be available from 18th to 21st June 2022 in online mode at the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed)

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducts the diploma in elementary education (D.El.Ed) joint entrance examination for admission in all private and government colleges of Bihar. Candidates need to qualify the Senior Secondary Examination from any recognized Board or Institution to appear for the entrance exam. As per the entrance exam paper pattern, there will be 150 multiple-choice questions.

Also Read: Bihar BEd CET 2022 Admit Card Released at biharcetbed-lnmu.in, Get Direct Link Here