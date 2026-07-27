BSEB Dummy Registration Cards Released for Matric and Inter Annual Exams 2027, Rectify Errors by August 14

BSEB Dummy Card 2027: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the dummy registration cards for matric and intermediate annual examinations. For class 10th, the cards can be downloaded on biharboardonline.org, while for class 12th annual exams, the cards can be accessed on intermediate.biharboardonline.com. According to the notice, the last date to get details edited and rectified is August 14, 2026. The Heads of Educational Institutions will need to download the dummy cards and distribute among students using their User ID and password.

How to download BSEB 10th, 12th Dummy Registration Card 2027?

The Heads of Educational Institutions will need to follow the mentioned steps to download BSEB 10th, 12th Dummy Registration Card 2027 online: