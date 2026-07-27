BSEB Dummy Registration Cards Released for Matric and Inter Annual Exams 2027, Rectify Errors by August 14
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the dummy registration cards for matric and intermediate annual examination on biharboardonline.org and intermediate.biharboardonline.com. The Heads of Educational Institutions will need to download the dummy cards and distribute among students using their User ID and password.
BSEB Dummy Card 2027: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the dummy registration cards for matric and intermediate annual examinations. For class 10th, the cards can be downloaded on biharboardonline.org, while for class 12th annual exams, the cards can be accessed on intermediate.biharboardonline.com. According to the notice, the last date to get details edited and rectified is August 14, 2026. The Heads of Educational Institutions will need to download the dummy cards and distribute among students using their User ID and password.
How to download BSEB 10th, 12th Dummy Registration Card 2027?
The Heads of Educational Institutions will need to follow the mentioned steps to download BSEB 10th, 12th Dummy Registration Card 2027 online:
- Visit the official website for the concerned class:
- Class 10: biharboardonline.org
- Class 12: intermediate.biharboardonline.com
- Click on the link to download the dummy card
- Enter the institution user ID and password to download
- Provide them in two copies to the students of their institution signed and stamped.
Details to Edit in BSEB Dummy Registration Cards 2027
Candidates must ensure that the details on the BSEB Dummy Registration Cards 2027 are correct. In case a particular is incorrectly mentioned, they can get the following filled rectified:
- Student's name
- Mother/ Father's name
- Photo
- Date of birth
- Category
- Religion
- Nationality
- Gender
- Subject
For any information in this regard, contact the helpline number 0612-2230039 for Intermediate and 9430429722 for Matric.
#Bihar #BSEB #BiharBoard #Inter #Matric #DummyRegistrationCard @BiharEducation_ @mkrtiwari_bjp @samrat4bjp pic.twitter.com/1Pl45OVdzP— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) July 25, 2026
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.