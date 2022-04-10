BSEB Inter (Class 12) Compartmental Exam 2022 Schedule (OUT): Bihar Board 12th Compartmental Exam from 25th April, Get Date Sheet Here

BSEB Bihar 12th Compartmental Exam 2022 Date Sheet (OUT): Bihar Intermediate compartmental-cum-special examination 2022 Schedule has been released by the Bihar School Examination Board. BSEB, which announced the Class 12 / Intermediate Results on 31st March 2022, has now notified the BSEB 12th / Inter Compartmental Exam 2022 Date Sheet. As per the timetable, the Bihar Inter Compartmental Exam 2022 begins on 25th April 2022 to 4th May 2022. The exam will be held to give a second chance to the students who had received compartmental results in the Intermediate Results announced recently.

Intermediate Compartmental-Cum-Special Examination, 2022 à¤?à¤¾ Examination schedule à¤¹à¥?à¤? à¤?à¤¾à¤°à¥?à¥¤#BSEB pic.twitter.com/KLvcxAuhBw — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) April 9, 2022

Bihar 12th Compartmental Result 2022 Date Sheet: In two Shifts

As reported earlier, the BSEB Inter Compartmental cum Special Exam 2022 will be held from 25th April 2022 to 4th May 2022. The first paper for Intermediate Compartmental Exam will be held in two different shifts with papers for all three streams being held in the same shift. The first seating or shift for BSEB 12th Compartmental Exam 2022 will be held in the morning session i.e., 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM and the afternoon session will be the 2nd seating which will be organized from 1:45 PM to 5 PM.

15 Minutes to Read Question Paper

Candidates appearing for the Bihar Class 12 Compartmental cum Special Exam 2022 should note that they would be provided additional time of 15 minutes to read the question paper and understand the questions. During this time, students will be allowed to only read the question paper but not write answers to them. This time is provided to the students to ensure that they understand the questions from the paper and in case any graphs, pages or other aspects are missing or misprinted in the question paper.

Who can appear for BSEB 12th Compartmental Exam?

Bihar Board is holding the Bihar Class 12 Compartmental Exam 2022 for the students who have secured compartmental result in the BSEB Inter Result 2022 announced on 31st March 2022. Such students can get a second chance to clear the exam and pass in the Bihar 12th Result 2022 through the compartmental exam. Along with the compartmental exam, the Bihar Board will also hold Special Exams for students who couldn’t appear for the regular BSEB Intermediate exams held in February due to COVID-19 related reason. So, such students are also eligible to appear for the Bihar Board 12th Compartmental Exam 2022 as well.

Also Read: BSEB 10th Compartment Exam 2022: Registration date extended, Check details here