BSEB Inter Compartmental Practical Exam Admit Card 2022 (OUT): Download Bihar Board 12th Compartmental Exam Hall Ticket at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB 12th Admit Card 2022 (OUT): With the date for BSEB Class 12 Compartmental Exam 2022 coming closer, the Bihar Board has formally released the Bihar Inter Compartmental Hall Ticket 2022 today. On 13th April, BSEB – Bihar School Examination Board released the Bihar Inter Admit Cards 2022 for Compartmental cum Specia Practicall Exam. The hall tickets issued today are for the compartmental exam which will be held from 18th to 20th April 2022. The BSEB Class 12 Compartmental Hall Tickets have been published online and can be downloaded online via the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Download BSEB Bihar 12th (Inter) Compartmental Practical Exam Admit Card 2022 – Direct Link (Available Now)

Admit Cards Available to Only School Principals

As per the official update, the BSEB Class 12 Inter Admit Card 2022 for the upcoming compartmental exams have been published online and made available only to school administrators or principals. Schools are advised to download the Bihar Class 12 Admit Card 2022 for the compartmental exam and distribute it among the students who are registered for the examination.

BSEB 12th Compartmental Admit Card – Details to be Checked

Students should ensure that the Bihar Class 12 Compartmental Admit Card 2022 contains the stamp of the school and signature of the school principal. Along with this, students are advised to check and verify all the details available on the hall ticket including their name, exam roll number and subjects for which they have to appear for the exam. Students should note that the compartmental exams are only being held for those students who failed or secured compartmental results in the March 2022 examination.

Bihar Inter Compartmental Admit Card 2022 – How to Download?

With the BSEB Class 12 Compartmental Exam 2022 just a few days away, it is important for students to collect or obtain the same from their respective schools. To ensure quick and easy availability of the same, BSEB has published Intermediate Admit Cards for Compartmental Exams online on the official website - http://inter22spl.biharboardonline.com. The step-by-step guide for the same is given below:

Step 1: Log onto the exam portal - inter22spl.biharboardonline.com

Step 1: Log onto the exam portal - inter22spl.biharboardonline.com Step 2: Locate and click on the direct link for BSEB Inter Compartmental Admit Card 2022

Step 2: Locate and click on the direct link for BSEB Inter Compartmental Admit Card 2022 Step 3: You will be redirected to a login page with input fields

Step 3: You will be redirected to a login page with input fields Step 4: Enter your User Name and Password to log in

Step 4: Enter your User Name and Password to log in Step 5: BSEB class 12 compartmental admit cards will be visible for all students who are registered for the exam from your school

Step 5: BSEB class 12 compartmental admit cards will be visible for all students who are registered for the exam from your school Step 6: Download the hall ticket and distribute it among the students

In case of any school principal faces errors or problems in accessing or downloading BSEB Bihar Class 12 Compartmental Admit Cards 2022, they can reach out to the helpline number 0612-2235161.

Also Read: BSEB 10th Compartmental Exam 2022 Date Sheet (OUT): Check Bihar Class 10/Matric Compartmental Time Table Here