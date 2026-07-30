BSEB Intermediate Spot Admission 2026 Deadline Extended, Registration Starts August 5 on OFSS Portal at ofssbihar.net
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the Spot Admission deadline for Class 11 (Intermediate) for the 2026-28 session. The applications will begin through the OFSS system from August 5, 2026 till August 11, 2026 on the Institution Portal at ofssbihar.net.
BSEB Intermediate Spot Admission 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the Spot Admission deadline for Class 11 (Intermediate) for the 2026–28 session. According to the notice, the applications will begin through the Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS) system from August 5, 2026.
All Headmasters/Principals of Inter-level educational institutions of the state are advised to complete the registration process online till August 11, 2026. The heads must complete the registration process till August 12, 2026 on the Institution Portal at ofssbihar.net.
Bihar Board OFSS Class 11 Spot Admission 2026: Schedule and Important Dates
Candidates can check the following table to know the important dates related to Bihar Board OFSS Class 11 Spot Admission 2026:
|Event / Task
|Important Date(s)
|Spot Admission Applications Start
|August 5, 2026
|Registration Ends (Principals)
|August 11, 2026
|Registration Completion (Institution Portal)
|August 12, 2026
BSEB 11th Spot Admissions 2026: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must satisfy the following criteria to apply for BSEB 11th Spot Admissions 2026:
- Fresh applicants wanting spot admission against vacant seats.
- Students who passed CBSE (including supplementary exams), ICSE, and other boards are eligible to get spot admission.
- Students who opted for slide-up in previous merit lists but failed to take final admission at the upgraded institution (must re-apply).
- institutions where student admissions could not be updated online due to technical or other reasons will also be provided the facility to complete online updating during the spot admission period.
It must be noted that all admitted students will be registered for the Annual Higher Secondary Examination to be held in the year 2028.
सत्र 2026-28 के लिये राज्य के इण्टरस्तरीय शिक्षण संस्थानों के प्रधानाध्यापक / प्राचार्य एवं उस संस्थान में इण्टरमीडिएट कक्षा में नामांकन के इच्छुक विद्यार्थियों के लिये स्पॉट नामांकन हेतु तिथि विस्तारित करने के संबंध में आवश्यक सूचना।#Bihar #BSEB #BiharBoard@BiharEducation_ pic.twitter.com/SdQlyHk0co— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) July 30, 2026
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.