BSEB Intermediate Spot Admission 2026 Deadline Extended, Registration Starts August 5 on OFSS Portal at ofssbihar.net

BSEB Intermediate Spot Admission 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the Spot Admission deadline for Class 11 (Intermediate) for the 2026–28 session. According to the notice, the applications will begin through the Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS) system from August 5, 2026.

All Headmasters/Principals of Inter-level educational institutions of the state are advised to complete the registration process online till August 11, 2026. The heads must complete the registration process till August 12, 2026 on the Institution Portal at ofssbihar.net.

Bihar Board OFSS Class 11 Spot Admission 2026: Schedule and Important Dates

Candidates can check the following table to know the important dates related to Bihar Board OFSS Class 11 Spot Admission 2026: