BSEB Matric 2023: Registrations for exams commence, Apply at secondary.biharboardonline.com

BSEB Matric Registrations 2023: Bihar School Examination Board has commenced the BSEB Registrations for the students who will be appearing for the Matric Examinations in 2023 session. According to the information provided by board officials, the BSEB Class 10 Registrations 2023 will continue until August 22, 2022. Candidates appearing for the Bihar Board Matric Examinations next year can visit the official website of the board to complete the registration process.

The registration link is available on the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com. Students can login using the credentials and fill in the application form provided. Registering candidates must make sure that they enter all the required details in the form provided. The information entered will also be mentioned in the dummy admit card which will be released by the officials. Candidates can recheck all the details mentioned and get the corrections made before the final admit card is released before the 2023 board examination.

BSEB Matric Registration 2023

How to register for BSEB Matric Exams 2023

The BSEB Matric 2023 registration form is available on the official website of Bihar Board. Those students who are eligible to appear for the Matric exams in 2023 can follow the steps given here to complete the BSEB 10th Registrations.

Visit the official site of BSEB - secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Click on the Secondary link available on the home page

Enter the login details

Enter necessary details in the BSEB Matric Registration application

Submit the application payment of application fees

Download the confirmation page and submit the application form

