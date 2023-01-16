BSEB Matric Exam 2024: Registration Window to Close Today, Check Details Here

BSEB Matric Exam 2024: According to the official notification released, Bihar School Examination Board will close the BSEB 2023 Matric Exam Registration window today - January 16, 2023. The board recently announced the extension of the registration window for the class 9 students who will be taking the board exam in 2024.

The registration process of those students appearing for BSEB Matric Exam 2024 must be completed by the heads of educational institutions. It is mandatory to submit the late fee for those registering for the BSEB 2024 Matric exams. Those who have completed the registrations but have not submitted the registration fee can also submit the same through the window given.

To complete the BSEB Class 10 Registrations 2023, students need to visit their respective schools and fill out the registration form with the help of the school authorities. Students need to have their passport-size photograph which needs to be added to the registration form, signature and all necessary documents which need to be attached to the application form.

Candidates facing issues when completing the registrations for the BSEB 10th Exam 2024 must call on the helpline number provided by the board authorities. The helpline number - 0612-2232074. Candidates must make sure that the detailed entered during the registration process is filled properly to avoid any corrections later.

BSEB Exam 2023

Bihar Board will be conducting the Class 10 and Class 12 Examinations next month. According to the details available, the BSEB 10th Exams 2023 will be conducted from February 14 to 22, 2023 and the Class 12 exams will be conducted from February 1 to 11, 2023.

