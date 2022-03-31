Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022 Declared: Pass percent at 79.88%, Get Direct Link Here

BSEB 10th Results 2022: BSEB Class 10 Results 2022 have been announced on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the BSEB Class 10 exams can check their results through the link provided here. Candidates can get their BSEB 10th results by entering the Roll Number in the result link given. Candidates can also check the BSEB 10th Results by clicking in the link available here. Roughly 12.86 Lakh students qualified the class 10 Bihar Board exams. Students can check the complete list of top 5 students and result details below.

BSEB 10th Results 2022 Toppers

BIHAR SCHOOL EXAMINATION BOARD SECONDARY ANNUAL EXAMINATION - 2022 [ MERIT LIST ]

Rank 01 to 05 (08 Students) Student Name Gender School Name Total Mark Merit RAMAYANI ROY Female PATEL HIGH SCHOOL DAUDNAGAR, AURANGABAD 487 1 SANIYA KUMARI Female PROJECT GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL RAJAULI, NAWADAH 486 2 VIVEK KUMAR THAKUR Male NEW UPGRADE HIGH SCH SIDHAP PARSAHI LADANIA, MADHUBANI 486 2 PRAGYA KUMARI Female UTKRAMIT M S BAZAR VERMA GOAH, AURANGABAD 485 3 NIRJALA KUMARI Female MAHADEV HIGH SCHOOL KHUSRUPUR PATNA 484 4 ANURAG KUMAR Male SARVODAY HIGH SCHOOL AGIAON, BHOJPUR 483 5 SUSEN KUMAR Male UTKRAMIT M S MIRJAGANJ ALIGANJ, JAMUI 483 5 NIKHIL KUMAR Male UCHCH MADHYAMIK VIDYALAY KERAI 483 5

Updated as on March 31, 2022 @ 4:30 PM

The Bihar Board class 10 Results 2022 have finally been announced by the officials. The Board has recorded a pass percentage of 79.88% for this years anual exams. The BSEB Matric Results 2022 were announced in an official press conference by the BSEB chairman and Bihar State Education Minister. Candidates who have appeared for the BSEB class 10 exams conducted in February 2022 can check the results of the exams through the link provided. Candidates can check the BSEB 10th results 2022 by entering the BSEB Registration number in the result link given. Students have also been provided with a direct link on this page to check the BSEB 10th Results 2022.

Updated as on March 31, 2022 @ 3:25 PM

Bihar Board class 10 results 2022 are scheduled to be announced soon by the the board officials. Bihar class 10 Results 2022 will be announced first in an official press conference after which the link will be activated on the official website. Students who have been eagerly awaiting the BSEB 10th Results will also be able to check their BSEB Results 2022 through a direct link which will be provided on this page.

BSEB Board 10th result 2022 How to check

Bihar Class 10 Results 2022 will be announced by the officials on the official website shortly after the announcement is made in the press conference. To check the Bihar Class 10 Results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the BSEB 10th Registration number/ Roll Number in the link provided.

BSEB Board 10th result 2022 Passing Marks

BSEB 10th Results will shortly be announced on the official website. Along with the Bihar 10th Results 2022, the board will also be announcing the statistics of the performance of the students in the board exams, As per the numbers recorded in the previous year, the state had a pass percentage of 78.17% in the 2021 Class 10 Exams. It is expected that the board will have a minimum pass percent increase of 2% this year.

BSEB Board 10th result 2022 Date and Time

Bihar 10th results 2022 will be announced at 3 PM today - March 31, 2022. Candidates will be able to check the Bihar class 10 results after the same are announced by the officials at the press conference.

Updates as on 31/03/2022 @ 2:50 PM

Bihar Class 10 Results 2022 are scheduled to be announced at 3 PM today. The Board chairman and state education minister will be announcing the BSB 10th Results 2022 in an official press conference. The board officials will also be announcing the result statstics and list of toppers along with the results of the class 10 Bihar Board exams. Candidates will be able to check the Bihar Board Class 10 Results on the official website shortly after the announcement is made on the official website. Students will also be able to check the BSEB Class 10 Results 2022 through the direct link provided here.

Updated as on March 31, 2022 @ 2:15 PM

Bihar School Examination Board has pushed back the declaration of the BSEB Class 10 Results 2022. According to latest updates , the BSEB 10th Results will now be declared by the officialls at 3 PM. Shortly after the Bihar class 10 Results 2022 are declared, the board will release the noification for the BSEB 10th Compartmental examinations. The compartment exams will be conducted for t hose s tudents who were unable to secure the required passing marks. Check this page for more details on BSEB 10th Results 2022.

Updated as on 31/03/2022 at 12:55 PM

With the delay in the declaration of the BSEB class 10 Results 2022 students will now have to wait until 3 PM for the board to check the BSEB Matric Results 2022. Candidates eager to know the BSEB 10th passing marks must note that a minimum of 33 percent aggregate and subject wise is mandatory for students to be considered as 'Passed' in the BSEB class 10 board examinations. Students qualifying the Bihar Board 10th exams with the required marks will be considered as eligible for further admissions. Candidates can keep checking this page to get regular updates on the declaration of the Bihar class 10 Results 2022.

Updated as on 31/03/2022 @ 12:04 PM

According to the latest reports, the Bihar Class 10 Result declaration has been delayed by the officials. Reports suggest that the Bihar Board 10th results 2022 which were scheduled to be decclared at 1 PM today will now be announced by 3 PM. Candidates who have been awaiting the release of the BSEB matric Results 2022 will now have to wait until 3 PM to get their class 10 results. Candidates are also advised to keep checking this page for regular updates on BSEB Class 10 Results 2022

Updated as on March 31, 2022 @ 11:19 AM

Bihar class 10 Results 2022 will be declared by the board officials today. BSEB Chairman and State Education Minister Vijay Choudhary will be announcing the BSEB class 10 Results 2022 in an official press conference at 1:00 PM. Candidates must note that the results of BSEB 10th exams will also be available on this page. Candidates can keep refreshing this page to get regular updates on Bihar 10th Results 2022

Updated as on 31/03/2022 at 10:58 AM

Bihar School Examination Board will be announcing the BSEB Class 10 Results 2022 on the official website of the board today. Candidates who have appeared for the BSEB Class 10 examinations can check their results on the official website after the announcement is made by the Bihar Board Chairman Anand Kishore and State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary. The results will be announced in an official press conference by 1:00 PM today.

According to the marking scheme available, students will be declared as ‘Passed’ on securing a minimum of 33 marks in the subjects and as an overall aggregate. Candidates can check here the complete details of the BSEB 10th Results 2022 and the passing criteria for the students.

Bihar School Examination Board class 10 Results 2022 will be declared on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students can also follow the steps provided below to check the BSEB 10th Results 2022.

BSEB Matric Result 2022 - Minimum Marks required to pass

According to the marking scheme provided by the board, students are required to secure a minimum of 33 marks in each subject of class 10 and also an aggregate of 33 percent as the overall scores. The students who are unable to secure the required marks in the BSEB 10th exams 2022 will be able to appear for the Supplementary/ compartmental exams or apply for the answer sheet scrutiny once the results are announced.

Check BSEB Class 10 Result live Updates Here

How to check Bihar Board 10th Results 2022 Minimum Marks

BSEB 10th Results 2022 will be announced on the official website. The BSEB class 10 Scorecard will include the details of the exams, the marks secured in each subject, total marks secured and the qualifying status of the students

Step 1: Visit the BSEB official website

Step 2: Click on the BSEB Matric Result link provided on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the Bihar Board class 10th registration number in the result link given

Step 4: The BSEB Class 10 results will be displayed

Step 5: Check the ‘Minimum marks required’ section in the scorecard given

Step 5: Download the BSEB Matric Results 2022 for further reference

Also Read: BSEB Matric Result 2022: When, Where and How to check Bihar Class 10 Results Online