BSEB OFSS Class 11th Admission 2026: Bihar Board Reopens Online Application Portal from August 5
The Bihar School Examination Board will soon reopens the OFSS Portal for class 11 admission online. Check how to apply on OFSS, eligibility, docuemnts required details here.
The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, will soon reopens the OFSS website for class 11 admission online from August 5 to August 11, 2026. This announcement was made in the official press meet by Chairman Dr S. Tyagarajan. The reopening will help to those students who have missed the chance to apply earlier. Check how The admission will be only open for the vacant seats in BSEB affiliated educational institutions across Bihar. Check how to apply on OFSS, eligibility, docuemnts required details here.
OFSS Bihar: How To Apply?
Students can check the belwo mentioned steps and follow the process to apply for OFSS Bihar Admission
- Visit the official OFSS Bihar wesbite.
- On the homepage, Click on the Intermediate Admission registration link.
- Fill in the Common Application Form with the required details.
- Upload the required information and verify the application.
- Pay the application fee of INR 350.
- Check and Submit the form
- Save the confirmation page for future reference.
OFSS Bihar Documents Required for Admission
Check out the listed documents, which are required for the admission
- Class 10 Marksheet
- Passing Certificate
- School Leaving Certificate
- Migration Certificate
- Passport-size color photographs
- Category Certificate
- Aadhaar Card
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.