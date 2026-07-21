BSEB OFSS Class 11th Admission 2026: Bihar Board Reopens Online Application Portal from August 5

The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, will soon reopens the OFSS website for class 11 admission online from August 5 to August 11, 2026. This announcement was made in the official press meet by Chairman Dr S. Tyagarajan. The reopening will help to those students who have missed the chance to apply earlier. Check how The admission will be only open for the vacant seats in BSEB affiliated educational institutions across Bihar. Check how to apply on OFSS, eligibility, docuemnts required details here.

OFSS Bihar: How To Apply?

Students can check the belwo mentioned steps and follow the process to apply for OFSS Bihar Admission