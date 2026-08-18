BSEB Registration 2027: Board to Open Window With Late Fee Today for Matric and Inter Exam at biharboardonline.org
BSEB 10th and 12th registration for 2027 exams with late fee begins today. School heads must submit the applications and make necessary changes to the dummy registration number by August 22, 2026.
BSEB Registration 2027: Bihar School Examination Board has released an official notification regarding an extended deadline with a late fee for schools to submit online registration/permission applications and download dummy registration cards for the BSEB Annual Examination 2027.
As per the official notification issued, applications must be submitted by school heads through their login at secondary.biharboardonline.org or biharboardonline.org. After downloading the pre-filled declaration form, signatures from students, parents/ guardians and school heads are mandatory before uploading the same. It must be noted that students whose fees were previously deposited but the forms were not submitted must also be completed within the extended window.
BSEB 2027 Registration Official Notification - Click Here
BSEB 2027 Registration: Important Dates
Check the schedule for the extended registration window below with a late fee for matric and inter 2027 examinations.
|
Particulars
|
Extended Deadline
|
Online Application and Fee Payment (with Late Fee)
|
August 18, 2026 to August 22, 2026
|
Uploading Signed Pre-filled Declaration Forms
|
August 18, 2026 to August 22, 2026
|
Dummy Registration Card Download & Online Correction
|
Up to August 22, 2026
|
Uploading Final Signed Dummy Registration Cards
|
Up to August 22, 2026
BSEB 2027 Registration Fee
Check below the fee details for students applying during the late fee window.
|
Particulars
|
Regular Category
|
Independent Category
|
Online Registration Application Fee
|
50
|
50
|
Online Data Entry Fee
|
50
|
50
|
Registration Fee
|
250
|
250
|
Permission Fee
|
—
|
130
|
Late Fee
|
100
|
100
|
Total Fee Payable
|
₹ 450
|
₹ 580
BSEB Registration 2027: Dummy Registration Card and Correction Process
BSEB, in its official notification, has asked school heads to download the dummy registration card for verification. Any errors found in the dummy registration must be corrected by August 22, 2026. The signed and stamped corrected dummy registration cards must be re-uploaded on the portal.
BSEB 2027 Registration: APAAR ID and Aadhaar Card Details
APAAR IDs of students should be entered in the assigned column. Schools must also provide the Aadhaar Number. If an Aadhaar card has not been issued, a declaration for the same also needs to be provided.
Also Read: WBJEE Pharmacy Counselling 2026 Round 2 Allotment Result Today at wbjeeb.nic.in, Reporting Until August 20
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.