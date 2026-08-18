BSEB Registration 2027: Board to Open Window With Late Fee Today for Matric and Inter Exam at biharboardonline.org

BSEB Registration 2027: Bihar School Examination Board has released an official notification regarding an extended deadline with a late fee for schools to submit online registration/permission applications and download dummy registration cards for the BSEB Annual Examination 2027.

As per the official notification issued, applications must be submitted by school heads through their login at secondary.biharboardonline.org or biharboardonline.org. After downloading the pre-filled declaration form, signatures from students, parents/ guardians and school heads are mandatory before uploading the same. It must be noted that students whose fees were previously deposited but the forms were not submitted must also be completed within the extended window.