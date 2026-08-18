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BSEB Registration 2027: Board to Open Window With Late Fee Today for Matric and Inter Exam at biharboardonline.org

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 07:42 IST

BSEB 10th and 12th registration for 2027 exams with late fee begins today. School heads must submit the applications and make necessary changes to the dummy registration number by August 22, 2026. 

BSEB Registration 2027
BSEB Registration 2027
Register for Result Updates

BSEB Registration 2027: Bihar School Examination Board has released an official notification regarding an extended deadline with a late fee for schools to submit online registration/permission applications and download dummy registration cards for the BSEB Annual Examination 2027.

As per the official notification issued, applications must be submitted by school heads through their login at secondary.biharboardonline.org or biharboardonline.org. After downloading the pre-filled declaration form, signatures from students, parents/ guardians and school heads are mandatory before uploading the same. It must be noted that students whose fees were previously deposited but the forms were not submitted must also be completed within the extended window. 

BSEB 2027 Registration Official Notification - Click Here

BSEB 2027 Registration: Important Dates

Check the schedule for the extended registration window below with a late fee for matric and inter 2027 examinations. 

Particulars

Extended Deadline

Online Application and Fee Payment (with Late Fee)

August 18, 2026 to August 22, 2026

Uploading Signed Pre-filled Declaration Forms

August 18, 2026 to August 22, 2026

Dummy Registration Card Download & Online Correction

Up to August 22, 2026

Uploading Final Signed Dummy Registration Cards

Up to August 22, 2026

BSEB 2027 Registration Fee

Check below the fee details for students applying during the late fee window.

Particulars

Regular Category

Independent Category

Online Registration Application Fee

50

50

Online Data Entry Fee

50

50

Registration Fee

250

250

Permission Fee

130

Late Fee

100

100

Total Fee Payable

₹ 450

₹ 580

BSEB Registration 2027: Dummy Registration Card and Correction Process

BSEB, in its official notification, has asked school heads to download the dummy registration card for verification. Any errors found in the dummy registration must be corrected by August 22, 2026. The signed and stamped corrected dummy registration cards must be re-uploaded on the portal. 

BSEB 2027 Registration: APAAR ID and Aadhaar Card Details

APAAR IDs of students should be entered in the assigned column. Schools must also provide the Aadhaar Number. If an Aadhaar card has not been issued, a declaration for the same also needs to be provided. 

Also Read: WBJEE Pharmacy Counselling 2026 Round 2 Allotment Result Today at wbjeeb.nic.in, Reporting Until August 20

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Aug 18, 2026, 07:42 IST

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