BSEB Result 2023: When will Bihar Board Announce 10th and 12th Result

BSEB Result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board has released the answer key for the BSEB class 10 and class 12 exams. Candidates who have appeared for the Bihar Board exams can visit the official website to check the answer key for the objective questions.

With the release of the BSEB Class 10 and Class 12 answer keys, students are now awaiting the release of the BSEB 10th and 12th board exam results 2023. According to recent media reports, the Bihar Board 10th and 12th exam results 2023 are expected to be announced by March 15, 2023.

The Bihar Board class 10 and class 12 results will be available on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, as per reports. To check the Bihar Board Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2023, candidates are required to visit the website and enter the roll number in the result link provided.

BSEB Exam 2023

Bihar Board conducted the Class 10 board exams from February 14 to 22, 2023, while the class 10 board exams were conducted from February 1 to 14, 2023. Approximately 16.37 Lakh students appeared for the BSEB Class 19 exams from which 8,25,121 students appeared in the first phase and 1,12,293 students appeared in the second phase. Close to 13 Lakh students appeared for the Class 12 board exams of which 6,36,432 were female and 6,81,795 were male students.

The board has already commenced the BSEB class 10 and class 12 evaluation process of the answer sheets. The board is expected to announce the schedule with the date and time for the BSEB 10th and 12th result declaration soon.

How to check BSEB Exam Result 2023

The Bihar Board Class 10 and Class 12 results are expected to be announced on the official website by mid-March 2023. In order to check the class 10 and class 12 BSEB results 2023 students are required to enter the login credentials in the link given. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to check the BSEB 10th and 12th Result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the Bihar Board official website

Step 2: Click on the BSEB 10th/ 12th Result link provided on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the Class 10/ Class 12 Roll number in the result link given

Step 4: Download the BSEB 10th, 12th Board exam result 2023 for further reference

