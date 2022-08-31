BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya 2022: Admit Card Correction Window to End Today at secondary.biharboardonline.com

BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya Dummy Admit Card 2022: Bihar Board will officially conclude the correction window for the Bihar Simultala Vidyalaya Dummy Admit Card 2022 today - 31st August 2022. As per the official notification released by the Bihar School Examination Board / Bihar Board, the BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya 2022 Admit Card Correction Window will be closed today. Students and Parents who are yet to make changes in the dummy admit card or need to edit mistakes in the same need to complete this process by end of the day today. To make changes, students will need to log onto the official portal - secondary.biharboardonline.com. To help complete this task easily, a direct link for the same has also been placed below:

BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya Dummy Admit Card 2022 Correction Window - Direct Link

BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya 2022 Prelims Exam On 20th October

Students who are registered to appear for the BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya 2022 entrance test should note that the hall tickets issued right now by the Bihar Board are preliminary in nature. The final hall tickets for the exam will soon be notified by the exam authority. The BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya 2022 Prelims Exam is scheduled to eb held on 20th October 2022. The exam will be held in the afternoon session i.e., from 1 PM to 3 PM. Following the completion of the Prelims Exam, the Bihar Board will conduct the BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya 2022 Mains Exam on 22nd December 2022 in two shifts i.e., morning session from 10 AM to 12:30 PM and afternoon session from 2 PM to 4:30 PM.

How to Download Bihar Simultala Vidyalaya Dummy Admit Card 2022 online?

To simplify the process of accessing and download the hall tickets, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has decided to release the dummy hall tickets for the upcoming test online on its official website. Students who are registered for the examination need to log onto the portal - secondary.biharboardonline.com to download the hall ticket and make changes to the same. After reaching the homepage, candidates need to locate link for “View/Apply Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Entrance Test 2022-23” On the next page, they will need to enter their credentials following which they will be able to access and download the dummy admit card. From the same portal, candidates will also be able to make changes to a few key fields easily.

