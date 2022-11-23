BSEH 2023: Board Extends Last Date to Register for Class 10, 12 Exams, Get Direct Link Here

BSEH 10th 12th Registration 2023: The Board of School Education, Haryana has extended the last date for candidates to apply for the BSEH 10th ad 12th Exams 2023. According to the revised datesheet given, the last date for eligible candidates to apply for the Haryana Board 10th and 12th Board Exam 2023 is November 28, 2022. The applications for students are available on the official website of the Haryana Board.

Candidates who will be appearing for the Haryana Board Class 10 and 12 Examinations 2022 must make sure complete the registration in order to appear for the board exams. As per the notification released, students will also be required to submit an application fee along with the registrations. A late fee will also be applicable for students who register after November 28, 2022.

Official Notification - Click Here

Haryana Board 10th and 12th Exam Registration Fee Details

The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana has set a registration fee for the students who will be appearing for the 10th and 12th exams 2023. Candidates who will be registering for the exams can check below the registration fee and the late fee levied after November 28, 2022.

BSEH Class 10 Registration Fee

Late Fee Determined Fee Date Standard Fee Rs. 850/- November 2 to 28, 2022 Rs. 300/- Rs. 1150/- November 29 to December 5, 2022 Rs. 1000/- Rs. 1850/- December 6 to 12, 2022

BSEH Class 12 Registration Fee

Late Fee Determined Fee Date Exam Fee + Sponsored Fee Standard Fee Rs. 950+100 November 2 to 28, 2022 Rs. 300/- Rs. 1250+100 November 29 to December 5, 2022 Rs. 1000/- Rs. 1950+100 December 6 to 12, 2022

Haryana Board Exam 2023: Application Process

The Haryana Board 10th and 12th Registration links are available on the website. To check the steps for Haryana Board Registrations, the following steps are to be followed.

Step 1: Visit the Haryana Board official website

Step 2: Click on the 10th/12th Registration fee

Step 3: Enter the Login credentials

Step 4: Enter the details in the registration link

Step 5: Submit the BSEH 10th/12th Application Fee

Step 6: Keep a copy of the application and submit the application form

Haryana Board is yet to announce the schedule for the Board examination dates for the 2023 exams. The exams are expected to begin in March 2023 onwards. Keep checking this page for further updates.

