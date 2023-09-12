BTEUP Result 2023 Link for Even Semester OUT at bteup.ac.in, Download Here

BTEUP Result 2023 Link: The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has announced the results of the Board of Technical Education (BTE) even semester today in online mode. Candidates can check and download the Uttar Pradesh BTEUP result on the official website: bteup.ac.in. The overall pass percentage is 66.8%

Along with the result, the officials will also release the BTEUP scorecard. To download it, candidates are required to use their - ID and password in the login window. As per updates, the result will be released for the BTEUP Diploma 2nd, 4th and 5th semesters.

As per the official statement, a total of 283121 candidates registered for the examination, of which 152805 registered in the semester system, 122579 in the annual system and 7737 were registered in the special back paper. 10328 did not appear for the exam and a total of 272793 candidates appeared in the examination.

How To Download BTEUP Even Semester Result 2023?

The officials are expected to release the even semester results for exams today. Those who appeared for the exam can go through the steps to know how to download UPBTE results for even semester:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bteup.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on result tab

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Now, click on view result of even semester - 2023

Step 5: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 6: Enter the required credentials: ID and password, the marksheet will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download it and save it for future references

BTEUP Even Semester Result Toppers 2023

Candidates can check below the toppers from different streams below: As per media reports in the engineering stream the following candidates have secured the top position:

Names Pass Percentage Devesh Chaturvedi 87.71% Shubham Singh 86.27% Raj Kishore Singh Yadav 86.01%

UPBTE annual examination toppers 2023

Names Pass Percentage Ritesh Singh and Enul Parveen 87.91% Ali 86.35% Deepanjali 85.37%

BTEUP semester system Nn-engineering branch, students of Fashion Designing & Garment Technology branch of Government Women's Polytechnic, Lucknow, Shruti Singh topped the exam with 87.83% marks, Neelakshi Pandey stood second with 87.43% and Deeksha Yadav, scored 85.70% and bagged third position.

