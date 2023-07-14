CA Foundation Result June 2023 Expected Soon, Know How to Check Here

CA Foundation Result June 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the result for ICAI June Foundation 2023 soon in online mode. As per the schedule, the examination authority conducted the ICAI CA Foundation exams from June 24 to 30, 2023.

As per past year's trends, the ICAI releases the CA results a month after the completion of the last exam. However, an official confirmation regarding the announcement of the results on the website is still awaited. Once released, candidates can check and download their respective ICAI CA foundation results 2023 for the June session through the official website: icai.org.

Candidates are required to enter the necessary login details in the result login window to get the results. It is expected that the results might be sent via SMS and email if the candidates have registered their email addresses and mobile number on the ICAI's official website.

What are the login credentials required to check the ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 result?

Candidates need to fill out the below-given details in the result login window to check the results.

Registration number

PIN number

Roll number

How to check ICAI CA Foundation Result June 2023 online?

Candidates who have appeared for the ICAI CA Foundation June session exam can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the results online.

Step 1: Visit the official websites of ICAI: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link available on the homepage

Step 3: The new result login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Now, fill out the details such as registration number or PIN number along with the roll number

Step 5: Submit the details and download the CA Foundation June session scorecards 2023 for future use

