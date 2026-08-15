CAG Audit Reveals Major Flaws In IIM Rohtak Fees And Governance

The recent CAG audit report has raised serious questions about the way IIM Rohtak handles its IIM Rohtak fees and overall administration. Once known as one of the best places for management education the institute now faces criticism for many lapses. The report points to problems in fee decisions, board formation rule changes, contracts and even faculty payments. It also flagged accounting issues and a clear lack of rule following at IIM Rohtak. The audit was done at the request of the Union Ministry of Education and the full report on IIM Rohtak has been tabled in parliament.

No Budget Plan Led To High IIM Rohtak Fees

The audit found that IIM Rohtak never made an annual budget to estimate its revenue and expenditure. This is a basic tool for any financial planning. Because there was no proper assessment of money needs the institute ended up with a very high fee structure. This goes against the stated goal of making quality education more affordable. The same concern was already raised in an earlier 2019-21 audit report. Even after being flagged once the institute did not fix the issue. IIM Rohtak claims full financial autonomy but the reasons behind the IIM Rohtak fee increase still remain unclear. The institute has also been running with a large surplus every year which makes the fee hike even harder to justify. There is no clear fee structure or financial plan in place. The case for restructuring IIM Rohtak fees on a need based model is now stronger than ever.