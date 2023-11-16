Calcutta University LLM Admission 2023 Applications Commence, Apply Until Nov 28

Calcutta University Admission 2023: Calcutta University has started the application process for admission to the LLM programme offered by the university. Students interested in applying for admission can visit the official website of the university to submit their applications. According to the dates provided, the last date for students to submit their LLM applications is November 28, 2023.

According to the notification available on the official website the single online applications are invited for admission to 1st Year of 2-year LL.M. course for the 2023-2024 academic session on the official website of the university. Candidates applying must have cleared the LLB programme from a recognized institution. The entrance exam for the admissions will be conducted on December 17, 2023.

Calcutta University LLM admission 2023 applications are available on the official website - caluniv.ac.in. Students can also apply for the LLM programme through the direct link given here.

Calcutta University LLM Entrance

The Calcutta University LLM entrance exam will be conducted on December 17, 2023. Students applying are required to attempt the exam for a duration of 2 hours. Students will be asked multiple choice questions for 60 marks and subjective questions for 40 marks. Each question will carry two marks.

Calcutta University LLM Admission 2023 Application Fee

The Calcutta University LLM admission applications will be available online. Candidates can check the category-wise application fee details below.

Category Fee General category Rs. 400/- EWS/SC/ST/OBC/PWD Rs. 200/-

Calcutta University LLM Admission 2023 Steps to Apply

The application link for Calcutta University LLM admissions is available on the official website. Eligible candidates can follow the steps given here to submit their applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Calcutta University

Step 2: Click on the LLM admission 2023 section

Step 3: Click on the application link provided

Step 4: Click on new application and enter the required details

Step 5: Upload all required documents and submit the application fee

Step 6: Click on the final submission link

