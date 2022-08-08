Calicut University UGCAP First Allotment Result released at admission.uoc.ac.in

Calicut University Allotment: Calicut University UGCAP 2022 First Allotment results have been announced on the official website. Students who have applied for the Calicut University Undergraduate courses can check the UGCAP 2022 allotment result through the link available on the official website.

To check the Calicut University UGCAP 2022 First allotment results students are required to visit the official website and enter the CAP ID and Password in the link provided. Students who have been allotted seats must note that they need to confirm their admission and pay the required fee. The link to pay the admission fee will be available until August 10, 2022.

Those satisfied with the allotment must click on the cancel option between August 11 to 12, 2022 so that they are not considered for the upcoming allotments. On the other hand those who wish to continue with the allotment procedure can proceed as per instructions.

UGCAP First Allotment

Candidates must note that the allotment list is being issued based on the choices entered by students in the application procedure. They will be allotted seats as per the choices preferred in the allotment applications.

How to check Calicut University UGCAP Allotment

The Allotment list for UGCAP 2022 is available in the online mode. To check the allotment list students are required to visit the official website and enter the CAP ID in the link provided. Students can also follow the steps provided below for assistance.

Step 1: Visit the Calicut University UNICAP 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the Admission 2022 section

Step 3: Click on the trial allotment link provided

Step 4: Enter the CAP ID and Password

Step 5: Download the CAP First allotment for further reference

