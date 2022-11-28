CAT 2022 : 86% Students Appear for Exams at 150 Centres

CAT 2022: IIM Bangalore conducted the CAT 2022 exam on November 27, 2022. The exams were conducted in three slots from morning 8:30 AM to evening 6:30 PM. According to recent reports over 86% of candidates attempted the CAT 2022 exams.

According to media reports, the CAT convener Professor Ashis Mishra stated that over 2.22 lakh students appeared for the CAT 2022 exams from the 2.56 Lakh students who registered for the entrance exam.

The CAT 2022 exam was conducted in three shifts at 150 exam centres across the country. The entrance tests had a total of 66 questions, with section-wise 24, 20, and 22 questions respectively for VARC, DILR, and QA sections.

CAT 2022 Exam Analysis

According to the reports, students who appeared for the exams have mentioned that the CAT 2022 exam was moderate to difficult. With respect to slots, those who appeared in the first slot stated that the VARC, DILR sections as slightly difficult while in Slot 2 the LR and Quant sections were tough and tricky. Candidates who appeared for slot 3 mentioned that the questions from DILR, Quant were tough and time-consuming.

CAT 2022 Exam Results

The CAT 2022 Examination results are expected to be released in January 2022. The confirmed date and time for the declaration of the CAT 2022 Results will be made available on the official website soon. The results will be available in the online mode where candidates can visit the website and enter the login credentials in the link given.

