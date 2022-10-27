CAT 2022 Admit Card Released on iimcat.ac.in; Download Link Here

CAT Admit Card 2022: As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore issued the CAT 2022 admit card today on 27th October. Candidates can download the CAT admit card on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. They will have to use their User ID and Password to download CAT admit card 2022.

Only those candidates who have successfully registered for the entrance exam will be able to download the CAT admit card 2022 for the same. Without carrying the CAT admit card, candidates will not be allowed to write the exam. Approximately, 2.4 lakh candidates will take the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 on 27th November.

CAT Admit Card 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download CAT Admit Card 2022?

Candidates will have to carry the CAT admit card 2022 to the exam centre along with a valid ID proof. To do so, they need to download the CAT admit card in online mode as the officials will not send it in any other mode. Go through the steps to know how to download CAT 2022 admit card

1st Step - Go to the official website of IIM CAT - iimcat.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - Registered Candidate login.

3rd Step - A new login page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter User ID and Password in the login window.

5th Step - The CAT hall ticket will appear on the screen. Download the same and take a printout as well.

CAT Exam Pattern 2022

As per the exam pattern of CAT , the exam will be held in three slots and each slot will be conducted for 2 hours. The CAT question paper 2022 will be divided into three sections - Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability. There will be a total of 66 questions.

About Common Admission Test (CAT)

This year, IIM Bangalore is conducting Common Admission Test (CAT) on 27th November 2022. CAT is a national-level management entrance exam held for shortlisting candidates for admission to Indian Institutes of Management and other participating institutions. More than 2 lakh candidates appear for the CAT exam yearly.

Also Read: CAT Admit Card 2022 (OUT): IIM Releases CAT Hall Ticket at iimcat.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here