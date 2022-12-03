CAT 2022: Answer Key Objection Window to Close Tomorrow, Check at iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2022 Answer Key Objection Window: Indian Institute of Management will close the CAT 2022 Answer Key Objection Window tomorrow - December 4, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the CAT 2022 exams can visit the official website of CAT 2022 to raise their objections.

The CAT 2022 Exams were conducted on November 27, 2022, in three slots. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examinations can visit the website and cross-check the answers marked during the exam with the answer key released. Candidates can also raise objections against the answer key in case there are any issues in the answers provided.

CAT 2022 Answer key is available on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can also check the CAT 2022 Answer key and raise objections through the link provided here.

Candidates must note that they are required to submit a fee of Rs. 1200/- and submit the required documents supporting the objections raised.

CAT 2022 Answer Key Link - Click Here

Steps to raise objections against CAT 2022 Answer Key

The CAT 2022 Answer Key is available online. To raise objections against the CAT 2022 Answer Key candidates are required to login using the CAT login ID and Password. Students can also follow the steps provided here to check the CAT 2022 Answer Key.

Step 1: Visit the CAT 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the CAT 2022 Login ID and Password

Step 3: Click on the CAT 2022 Answer Key link

Step 4: Click on the objection link and submit the objections along with the documents required

Step 5: Submit the Answer Key objection fee and click on the final submission link

CAT 2022 Results

The CAT 2022 Results are expected to be announced on the official website soon. According to reports, the CAT 2022 Results are expected to be announced in the official website by January 2023. Students who applied for the CAT 2022 exams can keep visiting the official website for further updates on the CAT 2022 Results.

Also Read: PSEB Exam 2023: Board releases Dates for Class 10, 12, 5 and 8 Exams, Check at pseb.ac.in