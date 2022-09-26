    CAT 2022 Application Correction Window to close today, Apply at iimcat.ac.in

    CAT 2022 Application Correction window will close today. Candidates appearing for the exams and need to make changes in the application form can visit the official website to make the necessary changes and save the changes in the application form.

    Updated: Sep 26, 2022 10:10 IST
    CAT 2022 Application Correction Window
    CAT 2022 Application Correction Window

    CAT 2022 Application Correction: Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore will be closing the CAT 2022 Application Edit window today. According to the notification available on the official website, the CAT 2022 Application edit window will close today - September 26, 2022. Candidates who have applied for CAT 2022 exams and wish to make changes in the application form can visit the official website by 5 PM today to make the necessary changes. 

    The CAT 2022 Application Correction window will help students to make necessary changes to the online application form filled out earlier by the students. The CAT 2022 Application Correction window is available for those students who have applied for the CAT 2022 examinations and wish to make corrections in the application form before the CAT 2022 admit card is issued for the entrance exam. 

    CAT 2022 Application Correction Window

    Candidates who have applied for the CAT 2022 and wish to make changes in the application form can visit the website to make changes in the online application form. Candidates can also check the steps provided here to make the changes in the CAT 2022 application form.

    Step 1: Visit the CAT 2022 official website

    Step 2: Click on the CAT 2022 Registration login link

    Step 3: Enter the CAT 2022 User ID and Password

    Step 4: Login to make the changes in the application form

    Step 5: Make the changes in the fields - Photograph, Signature, Test City

    Step 6: Make the necessary changes and save the submission 

    CAT 2022 examinations will be conducted on November 27, 2022, and the Admit Card for the entrance exams will be released on October 27, 2022. Students appearing for the exams must download the admit card through the link available on the website. 

