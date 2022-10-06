CAT 2022 Exams in November: Check Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme Here

CAT 2022 Exam Pattern: IIM Bangalore will be conducting the CAT 2022 examinations on November 27, 2022. The registrations for the management entrance examinations closed on September 21, 2022, and the Admit card for the entrance exam is scheduled to be released on October 27, 2022.

The CAT 2022 Admit Card will be available on the official website. To download the hall ticket candidates are required to enter the CAT 2022 Registration number and password in the admit card link given.

With the CAT 2022 examinations scheduled to be conducted in November 2022, students can refer to the examination pattern provided below.

CAT 2022 Exam Pattern

Section as per IIM CAT Exam Pattern 2022 Total Questions Allotted Time Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC) 24 40 Minutes Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) 20 40 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude (QA) 20 40 Minutes Total 66 120 Minutes

According to the exam pattern provided, the CAT 2022 examinations will contain a total of 66 questions which have to be answered in 120 minutes. There will be a total of three sections in the CAT 2022 exams which include Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Aptitude (QA)

Considering the exams conducted in the previous year the CAT 2022 exams will be conducted in three slots. The slot in which a candidate will be attending the exams will be mentioned on the admit card of CAT 2022.

Slot 1: 8:30 am - 10:30 am (Morning Session)

Slot 2: 12:30 pm - 2:30 pm (Afternoon Session)

Slot 3: 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm (Evening Session)

CAT 2022 Marking Scheme

As mentioned, candidates will be required to answer a total of three sections in the CAT 2022 examinations. According to the marking scheme followed by the conducting body in the previous years, every correct answer will be awarded +3 marks while the incorrect answer will be marked with -1. Candidates must note that negative markings will not be applicable to non-MCQs.

CAT 2022 Mock Test

Mock test links for students to prepare for the entrance exam will be released on the official website soon. CAT 2022 mock tests will help students prepare for the entrance exams. The mock test will include sample questions that need to be attempted online at the same time as the examinations.

With this students will be able to learn how to manage their time when attempting the examinations and divide attention accordingly.

Also Read: JoSAA 2022 Round 4 Seat Allotment Results on October 8, Check allotment details here