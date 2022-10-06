    CAT 2022 Exams in November: Check Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme Here

    CAT 2022 Examinations will be conducted on November 27, 2022. Candidates appearing for the CAT 2022 exams can check the examination pattern and marking scheme detail here. 

    Updated: Oct 6, 2022 18:25 IST
    CAT 2022 Exam Pattern
    CAT 2022 Exam Pattern

    CAT 2022 Exam Pattern: IIM Bangalore will be conducting the CAT 2022 examinations on November 27, 2022. The registrations for the management entrance examinations closed on September 21, 2022, and the Admit card for the entrance exam is scheduled to be released on October 27, 2022. 

    The CAT 2022 Admit Card will be available on the official website. To download the hall ticket candidates are required to enter the CAT 2022 Registration number and password in the admit card link given. 

    With the CAT 2022 examinations scheduled to be conducted in November 2022, students can refer to the examination pattern provided below.

    CAT 2022 Exam Pattern

    Section as per IIM CAT Exam Pattern 2022

    Total Questions

    Allotted Time

    Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC)

    24

    40 Minutes

    Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR)

    20

    40 Minutes

    Quantitative Aptitude (QA)

    20

    40 Minutes

    Total

    66

    120 Minutes

    According to the exam pattern provided, the CAT 2022 examinations will contain a total of 66 questions which have to be answered in 120 minutes. There will be a total of three sections in the CAT 2022 exams which include Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Aptitude (QA)

    Considering the exams conducted in the previous year the CAT 2022 exams will be conducted in three slots. The slot in which a candidate will be attending the exams will be mentioned on the admit card of CAT 2022. 

    • Slot 1: 8:30 am - 10:30 am (Morning Session)
    • Slot 2: 12:30 pm - 2:30 pm (Afternoon Session)
    • Slot 3: 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm (Evening Session)

    CAT 2022 Marking Scheme

    As mentioned, candidates will be required to answer a total of three sections in the CAT 2022 examinations. According to the marking scheme followed by the conducting body in the previous years, every correct answer will be awarded +3 marks while the incorrect answer will be marked with -1. Candidates must note that negative markings will not be applicable to non-MCQs.

    CAT 2022 Mock Test

    Mock test links for students to prepare for the entrance exam will be released on the official website soon. CAT 2022 mock tests will help students prepare for the entrance exams. The mock test will include sample questions that need to be attempted online at the same time as the examinations. 

    With this students will be able to learn how to manage their time when attempting the examinations and divide attention accordingly. 

    Also Read: JoSAA 2022 Round 4 Seat Allotment Results on October 8, Check allotment details here

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories