CAT 2022: Get List of B-Schools other than IIMs Accepting CAT Scores

CAT 2022 Exams: CAT 2022 Examinations will be conducted on November 27, 2022. With just a few weeks remaining for the examinations, aspirants are in the final leg of their preparations for the same. The constant doubt of which management colleges are worth the money is a question many Management aspirants face. With almost all the top B-schools accepting the CAT 2022 scores it does become difficult for aspirants to choose.

CAT 2022 aspirants can find in this article the list of top colleges which will accept the CAT 2022 scores for MBA admissions along with their NIRF Rank. this list will help candidates know more about the top Management institutions narrowing down their choices based on the course of interest.

About CAT 2022 Examination

CAT is also known as Common Admission Test is conducted annually for admission to management courses offered in top B-Schools across the country. CAT is a mandatory examination conducted by an IIM each year for MBA admissions.

After the CAT 2022 Results are announced, colleges will announce the CAT 2022 Cutoff for the admission procedure. Factors such as the difficulty level of the exam, number of seats, average marks etc is taken into consideration when preparing the CAT 2022 cutoff. Candidates are required to follow the admission criteria set by the respective colleges when applying for MBA Admissions.

List of Institutes other than IIM Accepting CAT 2022 Scores

Check below the list of top 10 institutions other than IIMs along with the NIRF ranking.

Institute NIRF Rank XLRI - Xavier School of Management 8 National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai 9 Management Development Institute 13 Symbiosis Institute of Business Management 17 S. P. Jain Institute of Management & Research 21 SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies 25 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham 27 Amity University 28 Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi 29 International Management Institute 30

