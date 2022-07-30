CAT 2022 Notification Expected To Release Tomorrow on 31 July, Exam To Be Held on 27 Nov

CAT 2022: As per media reports, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore is expected to release the notification of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 soon. Going as per media reports, the CAT notification 2022 will be released tomorrow on 31st July in online mode. Once the CAT 2022 advertisement is released, candidates will be able to download the same from the official - iimcat.ac.in.

As of now, the CAT 2022 website has not yet been released. It is expected to release by 1st August. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same. As per the CAT 2022 convener, this MBA entrance exam date is scheduled to be held on 27th November tentatively. No change in the CAT exam pattern is expected this year as it was revised last year.

CAT 2022 Dates (Tentative)

Events Date CAT official notification 31st July 2022 (Expected) CAT Registration 3rd August 2022 (Expected) Last date to submit CAT application form To be announced CAT exam date 27th November 2022

CAT Notification 2022

The official notification of CAT will include detailed information about CAT eligibility criteria, registration process, CAT 2022 exam date, other important dates, exam centres, CAT exam pattern etc. Along with these details, the official CAT notification will also have the new URL of the CAT 2022 official website.

CAT 2022 Application Form

It is expected that the online registration for CAT 2022 will start on 3rd August in online mode. To fill out the CAT exam form, candidates will have to register by entering the required details to create CAT 2022 login credentials. Thereafter, they will have to enter personal, educational, and communication details and upload the necessary documents in the form. They also need to pay the required fees to successfully submit the CAT 2022 application form.

About Common Admission Test (CAT)

Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) conducts the Common Admission Test (CAT) on a rotational basis every year. It is a national-level MBA/ PGDM entrance test conducted for admission in 20 IIMs across the country. CAT scores are accepted by over 1000 B-schools. Admission to IIMs is based on the CAT score and percentile. Every year around 2,00,000 candidates apply for CAT exam to get admission to more than 5000 MBA/ PGDM seats.