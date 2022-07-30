    CAT 2022 Notification Expected To Release Tomorrow on 31 July, Exam To Be Held on 27 Nov

    CAT 2022: IIM Bangalore is expected to release the notification of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 tomorrow on 31st July. Candidates can check and download their CAT notification in online mode at iimcat.ac.in. Know details here 

    Updated: Jul 30, 2022 15:58 IST
    CAT 2022 Notification
    CAT 2022 Notification
    CAT 2022: As per media reports, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore is expected to release the notification of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 soon. Going as per media reports, the CAT notification 2022 will be released tomorrow on 31st July in online mode. Once the CAT 2022 advertisement is released, candidates will be able to download the same from the official - iimcat.ac.in. 
     
    As of now, the CAT 2022 website has not yet been released. It is expected to release by 1st August. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same. As per the CAT 2022 convener, this MBA entrance exam date is scheduled to be held on 27th November tentatively. No change in the CAT exam pattern is expected this year as it was revised last year.

    CAT 2022 Dates (Tentative) 

    Events

    Date 

    CAT official notification

    31st July 2022 (Expected)

    CAT Registration 

    3rd August 2022 (Expected)

    Last date to submit CAT application form

    To be announced

    CAT exam date

    27th November 2022
     

    CAT Notification 2022 

    The official notification of CAT will include detailed information about CAT eligibility criteria, registration process, CAT 2022 exam date, other important dates, exam centres, CAT exam pattern etc. Along with these details, the official CAT notification will also have the new URL of the CAT 2022 official website. 

    CAT 2022 Application Form 

    It is expected that the online registration for CAT 2022 will start on 3rd August in online mode. To fill out the CAT exam form, candidates will have to register by entering the required details to create CAT 2022 login credentials. Thereafter, they will have to enter personal, educational, and communication details and upload the necessary documents in the form. They also need to pay the required fees to successfully submit the CAT 2022 application form.  

    About Common Admission Test (CAT) 

     Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) conducts the Common Admission Test (CAT) on a rotational basis every year. It is a national-level MBA/ PGDM entrance test conducted for admission in 20 IIMs across the country. CAT scores are accepted by over 1000 B-schools. Admission to IIMs is based on the CAT score and percentile. Every year around 2,00,000 candidates apply for CAT exam to get admission to more than 5000 MBA/ PGDM seats.  

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories