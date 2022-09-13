CAT 2022 Registration To Close Tomorrow, Check Registration and Application Details Here

CAT 2022 Registrations: Indian Institute of Management will be closing the IIM CAT 2022 Registrations tomorrow - September 14, 2022. The CAT 2022 registrations began on August 3, 2022. Candidates interested in applying for the CAT 2022 examinations can complete the CAT 2022 Registration and application proceed through the link provided on the official website.

The CAT 2022 examinations are scheduled to be conducted on November 27, 2022. Candidates can visit the official website and complete the registration and application process in order to appear for the entrance examinations. When applying for the exams students must also note that submitting the application fee is mandatory in order for the applications to be considered for the entrance exams.

Candidates can visit the official website - iimcat.ac.in to complete the CAT 2022 registrations and application process. Candidates can also click on the link provided below to check the CAT 2022 registration and application process.

CAT 2022 Examination Schedule

The CAT 2022 Registrations will close tomorrow - September 14, 2022. The admit card for the CAT 2022 exams will be made available on October 27, 2022 and the examinations will be conducted on November 27, 2022.

CAT 2022 Registration and Application Process

Considering that there is only one day left for the CAT 2022 Registration process to close, those who are yet to submit the registrations can visit the official website or follow the steps provided here to check the registration process.

Step 1: CAT 2022 Registrations

The CAT 2022 Registration link is available on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. To complete the registration process candidates are required to visit the official website and click on the ‘Registration Link’ and complete the registration process through the ‘New Registration’ Link

Step 2: CAT 2022 Application Form

The CAT 2022 Application process follows the registration. After completing the registrations candidates need to visit the website and login using the registration details to complete the CAT 2022 application form. When completing the CAT 2022 applications candidates are required to enter all the required information including personal details, academic details, documents and certificates in the application form

Step 3: CAT 2022 Application Fee

The CAT 2022 application fee has to be submitted in the online mode. After completing the CAT 2022 application form, students will be directed to the fee payment link available online. Candidates from the general category are required to submit an application fee of Rs. 2300 while students from reserved category are required to submit an application fee of Rs. 1150.

List of documents required to be submitted

Candidates applying for the CAT 2022 examinations are required to submit the below mentioned documents along with the online application form

Class 10 and 12 Marksheet

Bachelor's degree certificate

Work Experience certificate

Scanned passport size photograph

Category certificate

The CAT 2022 Examinations are being conducted in the online mode. Students appearing for the exams need to attempt questions from Quantitative Ability, Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension and Data Interpretation and Logical Thinking.

Also Read: CUET UG Result 2022 (Soon): Know When, Where and How To Check CUET Scorecard at cuet.samarth.ac.in