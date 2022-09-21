CAT 2022 Registrations Close Today: Check Application Process and Fee Details Here

CAT 2022 Registration: Indian Institute of Management will close the CAT 2022 Registrations today. According to the extended schedule, the CAT 2022 Registration window will close today - September 21, 2022. Those candidates who are yet to complete the CAT 2022 Registration and Application process can visit the official website of CAT to complete the process.

Earlier, the CAT 2022 Registrations were supposed to close on September 14, 2022. The conducting body however extended the deadline and set the last date to September 21, 2022. CAT 2022 Exams are scheduled to be conducted on November 27, 2022.

The CAT 2022 Registration and application link is available on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can also find below the direct link for students to complete the CAT 2022 Registration process.

CAT 2022 Registration

Points to keep in mind when applying for CAT 2022

Candidates who are yet to complete the CAT 2022 Registration process must note that the window to register for the entrance exams will be available until 5 PM today. Within this time window, students need to register, complete the applications and submit the CAT 2022 Application fee.

The CAT 2022 Application fee has to be filled and submitted online. When submitting the CAT 2022 application form candidates need to make sure that they enter all the required details in the online application form. Students are also required to upload all required documents in the mentioned size in the application form.

The CAT 2022 Application fee has to be submitted in online mode only. The payment gateway for students to complete the CAT 2022 application fee payment will be activated only after students complete the online application form.

Candidates belonging to the SC, ST, and PwD categories are required to submit an application fee of Rs. 1150/- while students from the General Category are required to submit an application fee of Rs. 2300/-.

CAT 2022 Examination Details

The CAT 2022 Exams are scheduled to be conducted on November 27, 2022. The exams will be held in three sessions across 150 designated exam cities. The details regarding the CAT Exam Schedule and session will be mentioned on the CAT 2022 Admit Card. According to the entails provided, candidates can download the CAT 2022 Admit Cards from October 27, 2022, until November 27, 2022.

