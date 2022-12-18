CAT 2022: 2 Questions Removed from DILR Section, Public Notice by Exam Committee

CAT 2022: The Common Admission Test (CAT) Examination Committee has issued a public notice against the unnecessary questions given in the DILR section of the CAT Entrance Exam syllabus. Two questions will be allegedly removed from Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning section from shifts 2 and 3.

As per the notification released by the CAT exam board, these two questions will not be considered for assessment as they are being considered obscure by the exam committee.

CAT Exam 2022 Syllabus

According to the new update by the CAT exam committee, the marks scored in the CAT examination from the DILR section for shifts 2 and 3 are required to be modified based on the allotment. Also, candidates will have their exam scores adjusted as per their solutions provided to the balance question in the DILR section.

The CAT Entrance Exam curriculum includes a total number of 66 questions in the question paper. Three sections are there in the CAT test -

S.No. Division Number of Questions Section One Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension 24 Section Two Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning 20 Section Three Quantitative Ability 22

As per the media reports, the CAT 2022 exam was organized on November 27, 2022. The CAT provisional answer key was uploaded to the official website iimcat.ac.in on December 1, 2022. Qualifying candidates were allowed to raise objections/ complaints in case of any discrepancy up to December 4, 2022.

Additionally, the final answer key is likely to be released along with the declaration of the CAT result 2022. Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore is scheduled to announce the result in the first/ second week of January 2023.

The CAT exam 2022 was successfully organized at 293 different exam centres located across 154 cities all over India. About 2.25 lakhs candidates applied for the CAT exam out of which 2.22 lakhs applicants appeared for the exam in 2022. The overall participation was 87 per cent approximately on the CAT exam day.

