CAT 2023: Registrations To Close Tomorrow, Check Application Instructions Here

CAT Registration 2023: Indian Institute of Management Lucknow will close the IIM CAT 2023 registration window tomorrow, September 20, 2023. The CAT registrations were earlier scheduled to close on September 13, 2023, but were postponed to September 20, 2023. All those who have still not completed the registration and application process can visit the official website of CAT 2023 to complete the application process.

As per the notification given on the official website, the CAT 2023 registration link will be available until 5 pm. Candidates yet to register for the management entrance exam and those who have completed the registrations but are yet to complete the application process can visit the official website before the given deadline and complete the pending procedure.

IIM CAT 2023 registration and application link is available on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below and follow the instructions to complete the application process.

IIM CAT 2023 Registration - Click Here

CAT 2023 Registration Instruction

The registration and application link for CAT 2023 exams will close on September 20, 2023. Before filling management online application form, candidates are required to read through the instructions given before completing the registration and application form.

CAT Registration

The first step to applying for the CAT management exams is the registration process. Candidates are required to register for the entrance exam through the new registration link given on the official website. When registering students are required to enter candidate name, date of birth, email ID, mobile number, and nationality. After registering, candidates will be provided with login credentials which can be used to fill out the online application form.

CAT Applications

After registering, students can log in using the user ID and password created during the registration process. When filling out the online application form candidates are needed to enter the following details

Personal details

Academic details

Documents

Photograph and signature image

Other details mentioned

CAT Application Fee

The application process is not considered complete without the submission of the application fee. Candidates need to submit the CAT 2023 application fee in the online mode. The application fee is different for the reserved and general category students. Candidates from the general category are to submit an application fee of Rs. 2400/- while those from the SC, ST, and PWD categories need to submit an application fee of Rs. 1200/-

CAT 2023 Exams

The CAT 2023 exams will be conducted on November 26, 2023. Those who have registered and completed the CAT applications will be able to download the admit card from October 25, 2023 onwards. Keep visiting the official website for further details on the CAT 2023 exams.

