CAT 2023 Registrations Extended Till 11 AM Today, Get Direct Link Here to Apply

CAT 2023 Registrations: IIM Lucknow has extended the deadline for the CAT 2023 registrations to today, September 21, 2023. According to the notification available on the official website, the link for candidates to register for the management entrance exam will be available until 11 a.m. today. Candidates who have not yet completed the CAT 2023 registration and application process can visit the official website until the extended time to complete the process.
According to the schedule, the registrations were to close on September 20, 2023. Candidates who are yet to submit their applications for the Common Admission Test can visit the website until 11 a.m. today to complete the registration.
The CAT 2023 registration link is available on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to submit the CAT 2023 applications.
CAT 2023 Registration - Click Here
CAT 2023 Registration and Application Process
CAT 2023 registration deadline has been extended until 11 am today, September 21, 2023. Aspirants who are yet to complete the CAT 2023 registration and application process can follow the steps given here.
Step 1: Visit the official website of IIM CAT
Step 2: Click on New Registration link on the homepage
Step 3: Use the created login ID and password
Step 4: Fill out the CAT application form
Step 5: Upload all necessary documents in the link given
Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link
IIM CAT 2023 Registration Fee
The CAT 2023 registration fee has to be submitted online. The category wise registration fee to be submitted is given below.
- ₹1200 for SC, ST and PwD category candidates.
- ₹2400 for all other categories of candidates.
