CAT 2026 Notification Released at iimcat.ac.in; Registration Begins August 3, Exam on November 29

The Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) has officially released the CAT 2026 notification on its official website, iimcat.ac.in. In the notification, the authorities has announced the complete schedule for the Common Admission Test, CAT 2026 including registration dates, exam date, and admit card release date

As per the official notification, the CAT 2026 registration will start from August 3, 2026 at 10:00 AM and conclude on September 13, 2026 at 5:00 PM. The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, November 29, 2026, in three sessions all over the various test centres in India. Candidates seeking admission to MBA and other postgraduate programmes offered by the IIMs and several participating B-schools can apply online through the official CAT website.