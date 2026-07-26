CAT 2026 Notification Released at iimcat.ac.in; Registration Begins August 3, Exam on November 29
CAT 2026 notification has been released at iimcat.ac.in. Check CAT 2026 registration dates, exam date, eligibility, application fee, admit card, result date, and important instructions.
The Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) has officially released the CAT 2026 notification on its official website, iimcat.ac.in. In the notification, the authorities has announced the complete schedule for the Common Admission Test, CAT 2026 including registration dates, exam date, and admit card release date
As per the official notification, the CAT 2026 registration will start from August 3, 2026 at 10:00 AM and conclude on September 13, 2026 at 5:00 PM. The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, November 29, 2026, in three sessions all over the various test centres in India. Candidates seeking admission to MBA and other postgraduate programmes offered by the IIMs and several participating B-schools can apply online through the official CAT website.
CAT 2026 Important Dates
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Event
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Date
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CAT 2026 Notification Released
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July 25, 2026
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Registration Begins
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August 3, 2026 (10:00 AM)
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Registration Ends
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September 13, 2026 (5:00 PM)
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Application Correction Window
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To be announced
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Admit Card Release
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November 5, 2026
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CAT 2026 Exam Date
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November 29, 2026 (Sunday)
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Result Dec laration
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First week of January 2027 (Tentative)
CAT 2026 Eligibility Criteria
To appear for CAT 2026, candidates must:
- Hold a bachelor’s degree with at least 50% aggregate marks
- Final year undergraduate students are also eligible to apply, they must complete their degree required within the given timeline
- There is no age limit for appearing in CAT
How to Apply for CAT 2026
- Visit the official website: iimcat.ac.in
- Click on the CAT 2026 registration link
- Register using valid email ID and mobile number
- Fill in the application form with personal and academic details
- Upload the documents in the necessary format which is asked there
- Pay the application fee
- Submit and download the confirmation page for future reference
CAT 2026 Application Fee
The application fee for CAT 2026 has been revised this year
- General, EWS, NC-OBC Candidates: Rs 2700
- SC, ST and PwD Candidates: Rs 1350
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.