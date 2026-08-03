CAT 2026 Registration Link Active, Apply at iimcat.ac.in Until September 15
IIM Indore has commenced the CAT 2026 registration and application process today, August 3, 2026. Eligible candidates can visit the official website - iimcat.ac.in and apply until September 15, 2026.
CAT 2026 Registration: Indian Institute of Management, Indore, has commenced the online registration and application process today, August 3, 2026. The link to register for the management entrance exam is now active on the official website. Those interested in appearing for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 exams in November 2026 must make sure they complete the online registration and application process at the earliest. CAT 2026 will be conducted on November 29, 2026.
To register, students are required to have a valid email ID and mobile number. After completing the CAT 2026 registration process, candidates will be directed to fill out the online application form. The last date for candidates to apply for CAT 2026 is September 15, 2026. When filling out the application. students need to enter their personal details, academic qualifications, exam centre city preference and upload all required scanned documents. Candidates also need to submit the CAT 2026 application fee online.
For Live Updates on CAT 2026 Registration Click Here
CAT 2026 Registration Direct Link - Click Here
CAT 2026 Registration: Important Dates
The CAT 2026 registration is a mandatory step to be completed before filling out the online application form. Candidates can check the complete schedule for the examination below.
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CAT 2026 Registration Begins
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August 3, 2026
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Last date to apply
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September 15, 2026
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Admit Card Release
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November 4, 2026
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Exam Date
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November 29, 2026
Steps to Register for CAT 2026
The link for candidates to register and apply for the CAT 2026 examination is available online. Students must complete the registration by entering all the required details. Check the steps provided here to apply.
Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT
Step 2: Click on CAT 2026 ‘New Registration’
Step 3: Enter all required details
Step 4: The application window will open
Step 5: Enter all the required details
Step 6: Upload required documents
Step 7: Submit the application fee
Step 8: Review the details entered
Step 9: Save and click on submit
CAT 2026 Application Fee
The registration fee for CAT 2026 must be submitted online. The category-wise fee details are provided below. The CAT Registration fee must be submitted online via Credit/ Debit cards or via Net Banking and UPI facilities.
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Category
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Fee
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General Category
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Rs. 2700
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SC/ST/ PwD
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Rs. 1350/-
In order for the CAT 2026 applications to be considered submitted, it is mandatory for candidates to complete the application fee submission process. A window for students to edit some of the details given on the application form is also likely to open shortly after the application window closes. Only those candidates who have submitted the application form will be issued their CAT 2026 admit card.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.