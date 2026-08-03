CAT 2026 Registration Link Active, Apply at iimcat.ac.in Until September 15

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IIM Indore has commenced the CAT 2026 registration and application process today, August 3, 2026. Eligible candidates can visit the official website - iimcat.ac.in and apply until September 15, 2026.

CAT 2026 Registration: Indian Institute of Management, Indore, has commenced the online registration and application process today, August 3, 2026. The link to register for the management entrance exam is now active on the official website. Those interested in appearing for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 exams in November 2026 must make sure they complete the online registration and application process at the earliest. CAT 2026 will be conducted on November 29, 2026. To register, students are required to have a valid email ID and mobile number. After completing the CAT 2026 registration process, candidates will be directed to fill out the online application form. The last date for candidates to apply for CAT 2026 is September 15, 2026. When filling out the application. students need to enter their personal details, academic qualifications, exam centre city preference and upload all required scanned documents. Candidates also need to submit the CAT 2026 application fee online.

For Live Updates on CAT 2026 Registration Click Here CAT 2026 Registration Direct Link - Click Here CAT 2026 Registration: Important Dates The CAT 2026 registration is a mandatory step to be completed before filling out the online application form. Candidates can check the complete schedule for the examination below. CAT 2026 Registration Begins August 3, 2026 Last date to apply September 15, 2026 Admit Card Release November 4, 2026 Exam Date November 29, 2026 Steps to Register for CAT 2026 The link for candidates to register and apply for the CAT 2026 examination is available online. Students must complete the registration by entering all the required details. Check the steps provided here to apply. Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT Step 2: Click on CAT 2026 ‘New Registration’