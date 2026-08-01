CAT 2026 Registration Starts Aug 3: Check Eligibility, How to Apply @iimcat.ac.in, Fee Details

CAT 2026: The application process for CAT 2026 is expected to officially begin on August 3, 2026, at 10:00 AM. The registration process will enable all aspiring candidates who wish to obtain admissions in the prestigious IIMs as well as other top-notch business schools in India to apply online via the official candidate portal available at iimcat.ac.in. The online application process will continue until late September 2026, during which time they would be able to register themselves as candidates, provide academic qualifications, choose their favorite IIM programs, and also upload their documents.

This computer-based entrance test that is conducted on a rotating basis by one of the best IIMs is expected to be held in three different sessions throughout November 2026 in hundreds of centers in three different cities across India. The applicants should have completed their bachelor's degrees in any stream or discipline with at least 50% marks (45% for reserved categories) or they should be in their last year of graduation in order to be eligible for the CAT 2026. It is highly advised that they should get their registration done before time.