CAT 2026 Registration Starts Aug 3: Check Eligibility, How to Apply @iimcat.ac.in, Fee Details
CAT 2026: CAT 2026 registration begins on August 3, 2026, via iimcat.ac.in for admission to IIMs and top B-schools. The computer-based test will take place in November 2026 across three sessions. Eligible applicants must hold a bachelor's degree with 50% marks (45% for reserved categories) or be in their final year.
CAT 2026: The application process for CAT 2026 is expected to officially begin on August 3, 2026, at 10:00 AM. The registration process will enable all aspiring candidates who wish to obtain admissions in the prestigious IIMs as well as other top-notch business schools in India to apply online via the official candidate portal available at iimcat.ac.in. The online application process will continue until late September 2026, during which time they would be able to register themselves as candidates, provide academic qualifications, choose their favorite IIM programs, and also upload their documents.
This computer-based entrance test that is conducted on a rotating basis by one of the best IIMs is expected to be held in three different sessions throughout November 2026 in hundreds of centers in three different cities across India. The applicants should have completed their bachelor's degrees in any stream or discipline with at least 50% marks (45% for reserved categories) or they should be in their last year of graduation in order to be eligible for the CAT 2026. It is highly advised that they should get their registration done before time.
CAT 2026 Registration: Key Highlights
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Parameter
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Details & Specifications
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Exam Name
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Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026
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Conducting Authority
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Indian Institutes of Management (IIM)
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Registration Start Date
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August 3, 2026 (10:00 AM)
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Mode of Application
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Online via iimcat.ac.in
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Exam Mode
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Computer-Based Test (CBT)
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Application Fee
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₹2,500 (General / OBC / EWS) | ₹1,250 (SC / ST / PwD)
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Official Website
How to Apply for CAT 2026?
To Apply for CAT 2026 follow the steps given below:
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Official Website Visit: Visit the website, iimcat.ac.in
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Candidate Registration: Click on "Register" button under CAT 2026 option and provide information such as Name, Date of Birth, Email ID, Mobile Number, and Nationality for receiving a Unique User ID and Password.
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Form Fill-Up Process: Use your unique credentials to fill up your personal and academic details, work experience if any, and preferred IIMs and interview cities.
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Select Test Cities: Select up to six cities where you want to take the exam, in order of preference.
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Document Upload: Upload recent scanned photograph, signature, and category/PwD certificates (if any) according to the prescribed size and format.
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Fee Payment & Submission: Pay the requisite examination fee through online mode and submit the form. Print out the confirmation page.
CAT 2026: Eligibility And Fee Details
Here is the structured breakdown of the Eligibility Criteria and Application Fee Details for CAT 2026:
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Category
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Details & Specifications
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Minimum Academic Qualification
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Bachelor’s Degree (or equivalent) in any discipline from a recognized university.
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Minimum Qualifying Marks
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• General / NC-OBC / EWS: Minimum 50% marks or equivalent CGPA.
• SC / ST / PwD: Minimum 45% marks or equivalent CGPA.
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Final Year Students
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Candidates appearing for their final year bachelor's degree/equivalent qualification exams (or awaiting results) are eligible to apply provisionally.
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Professional Qualifications
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Candidates with professional degrees such as CA, CS, ICWA, or CMA meeting the required percentage criteria are eligible.
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Age Limit & Attempt Limits
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No upper age limit; no restriction on the number of attempts.
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Application Fee (General / OBC / EWS)
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₹2,500 (Non-refundable)
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Application Fee (SC / ST / PwD)
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₹1,250 (Non-refundable)
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Payment Modes
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Online payment via Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, or UPI.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.