CAT Admit Card 2022 To Release by Next Week at iimcat.ac.in, MBA Entrance Exam on 27 Nov

CAT Admit Card 2022: As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore will release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 admit card on 27th October at 5 pm. Candidates will be able able to download the CAT admit card 2022 from the official website - iimcat.ac.in. They will have to use their CAT login ID and password to download CAT admit card till the prescribed date.

Those who have successfully submitted the application form can only download the CAT admit card 2022. It is mandatory to carry the IIM CAT admit card along with a valid proof of ID card at the exam centre. IIM Bangalore will conduct the CAT entrance test on 27th November in computer-based mode.

CAT 2022 Dates

Events Dates CAT Admit Card 27th October 2022 Last date to download CAT admit card 27th November 2022 CAT Exam 27th November 2022 (Sunday)

How To Download CAT Admit Card 2022?

Those who will be appearing for CAT entrance exam must download the admit card. Candidates will be able to download MBA CAT admit card in online mode only. They can go through the steps to know how to download CAT 2022 admit card -

1st Step - Go to the official website of IIM CAT - iimcat.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click - Registered Candidate Login link.

3rd Step - A new login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - In the login window, enter the CAT login ID and password.

5th Step - The CAT admit card will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download the admit card and take few printouts as well.

What After Downloading CAT Admit Card 2022?

After downloading the IIM CAT admit card, candidates are advised to go through all the details mentioned on it. The hall ticket of CAT will likely to have the following information - candidate’s name, application number, date of birth, photograph, signature, test centre and its address, CAT exam date and day, exam shift and timing. In case of any discrepancy, candidates can contact the exam conducting authority for rectification.

Also Read: CAT 2022: Get List of Top Colleges accepting CAT Scores