CAT Registration 2022: IIM Bangalore Extends Deadline To Register, One New Centre Added, Apply at iimcat.ac.in

CAT Registration 2022: As per the latest updates, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore has extended the Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) registration last date. Now, candidates will be able to fill up the CAT application form till 21st September 2022. To register for CAT 2022 in online mode, they will have to visit the official website - iimcat.ac.in. Earlier, the CAT registration 2022 last date was 14th September, but now it has been extended by a week.

Apart from extending the last date for CAT registration 2022, IIM Bangalore has also notified that Imphal (Manipur) has been added in the list of CAT exam centres from this year onwards. As per the released date, the Common Admission Test is scheduled to be conducted on 27th November 2022.

CAT Dates 2022

Events Date Commencement of CAT Registration 3rd August 2022 (10 AM) Last date to register 21st September 2022 (5 PM) (Extended) CAT application correction window Third week of September 2022 (Tentative) CAT admit card 27th October 2022 CAT exam 27th November 2022

How To Fill CAT Application Form 2022?

IIM Bangalore has extended the application deadline for the candidates willing to apply for CAT. To do so, they will have to go to the official website - iimcat.ac.in. On the homepage, they need to click on - New Registration. A new window will appear on the screen. Further, they will have to fill out basic details and register. After CAT registration, they need to enter the required details and fill up the application form.

They will have to upload the specified documents (scanned photograph and signature) and select the exam city and courses as per their choice. Now, candidates belonging to the General, EWS, and NC-OBC category will have to pay Rs. 2,300 whereas those belonging to SC, ST, PwD have to pay Rs. 1,150 in online mode by using net banking/credit or debit card.

IIM Bangalore Adds One New Exam City

As per the recent updates, IIM Bangalore has also added Imphal city to the list of CAT exam cities. Now candidates can also select Imphal in while filling up the CAT 2022 application form. With the addition of Imphal, the total number of CAT exam cities are now 151. The exam centre of CAT will be mentioned on the website and the name of the centre will also be provided on the admit card.

