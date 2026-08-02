CAT Registration 2026 Starts at iimcat.ac.in: Check Registration Date, Eligibility, Fees, Direct Link and Exam Schedule
CAT Registration 2026 has begin from August 3 at iimcat.ac.in. Check the direct registration link, eligibility criteria, application fee, important dates, documents required, exam pattern and CAT 2026 exam schedule.
CAT Registration 2026: The Common Admission Test, CAT 2026 registration process has begin, August 3, 2026, at 10:00 AM on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. Candidates seeking admission to MBA and other postgraduate management programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Management, IIMs and several top B-schools across India can complete their online application after the registration window opens.
This year, IIM Indore is conducting CAT 2026. According to the official schedule, the registration window will remain open until September 15, 2026 (5:00 PM). The CAT 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on Sunday, November 29, 2026, in three sessions across various test cities in India.
CAT 2026 Registration: Important Dates
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Event
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Date
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CAT 2026 Registration Begins
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August 3, 2026 (10:00 AM)
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Last Date to Apply
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September 15, 2026 (5:00 PM)
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Admit Card Release
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November 4, 2026
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CAT 2026 Exam Date
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November 29, 2026
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Result Announcement
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Expected in the first week of January 2027
How to Register for CAT 2026?
- Visit the official website:iimcat.ac.in
- Click on the CAT 2026 Registration link
- Create a new account using a valid email ID and mobile number
- Log in with the generated credentials
- Fill in personal, academic and communication details
- Upload the required documents in the prescribed format
- Select preferred test cities
- Pay the application fee online
- Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference
CAT 2026 Registration: Direct Link (Active Soon)
CAT 2026 Application Fee
The application fee for CAT 2026 is:
- General, EWS and NC-OBC: Rs 2,700
- SC, ST and PwD: Rs 1,350
CAT 2026 Eligibility Criteria
- Hold a bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks (45% for SC/ST/PwD candidates).
- Final-year undergraduate students are also eligible to apply.
- There is no upper age limit for appearing in CAT.
Documents Required for CAT Registration 2026
- Valid email ID and mobile number
- Passport-size photograph
- Scanned signature
- Graduation marksheets and academic details
- Category certificate (if applicable)
- PwD certificate (if applicable)
- Valid identity proof
- Online payment details for fee submission
CAT 2026 Exam Pattern
The CAT 2026 examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The paper is expected to include questions from:
- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)
- Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)
- Quantitative Ability (QA)
The exam will be conducted in three shifts on November 29, 2026.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.