CAT Registration 2026 Starts at iimcat.ac.in: Check Registration Date, Eligibility, Fees, Direct Link and Exam Schedule

CAT Registration 2026: The Common Admission Test, CAT 2026 registration process has begin, August 3, 2026, at 10:00 AM on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. Candidates seeking admission to MBA and other postgraduate management programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Management, IIMs and several top B-schools across India can complete their online application after the registration window opens.

This year, IIM Indore is conducting CAT 2026. According to the official schedule, the registration window will remain open until September 15, 2026 (5:00 PM). The CAT 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on Sunday, November 29, 2026, in three sessions across various test cities in India.

CAT 2026 Registration: Important Dates