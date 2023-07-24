CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Results 2023 Expected Soon, Check Details Here

CBSE Compartment Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education will be releasing the CBSE 10th and 12th compartment exam results soon. According to media reports, the CBSE class 10 and 12 compartment exam results will be declared in the coming week. An official confirmation regarding the date and time for the announcement of the CBSE compartment results will be made soon.

CBSE conducted the 10th compartment exams from July 17 to 22 July and July 17, 2023, in multiple shifts for the class 12 students. Candidates who have appeared for the compartment exams will be able to check their results through the link given on the official website - cbse.gov.in

Those who were unable to clear the CBSE 10th and 12th board exams in the first exams and those not satisfied with their results were eligible to apply for the CBSE 10th and 12th compartment exams.

CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Date and Time

The date and time for the announcement of the CBSE 10th and 12th compartment exam is expected to be announced soon. CBSE board compartment exams for class 10 and 12 students will be announced in the coming week. Students who have appeared for the compartment exam can check the results through the link available on the official website.

How to Check CBSE 10th 12th Compartment Result 2023

The CBSE board compartment result 2023 will be announced online. Candidates who have appeared for the CBSE compartment exams can follow the steps provided below to check the results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE board

Step 2: Click on the results section

Step 3: Click on the compartment exam result link

Step 4: Login using the school number, admit card number and roll number in the link provided

Step 5: Download the CBSE compartment result for further reference

