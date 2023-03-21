CBSE 10th Exam 2023: Check Exam Day Guidelines for Mathematics Exam

CBSE 10th Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education will be conducting the CBSE Class 12 Mathematics exams today. The exam is being conducted in the morning session from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Candidates who will be appearing for the CBSE 10th exams today can check here the exam day guidelines and instructions.

Candidates appearing for the CBSE 10th exams must remember to carry their class 10 admit card with them to the exam centre. The admit card needs to be shown at the exam centre on the exam day. Candidates are also advised to reach the exam centre at least an hour before the commencement of the class 10 exams.

Students taking the CBSE class 10 exams today must make sure to cross-check all the instructions mentioned on the CBSE Admit Card 2023. The exam is being conducted for a duration of 3 hours where candidates are required to answer questions for a total of 80 marks

CBSE 2023: Instructions for Candidates

Students also need to make sure that they reach the exam centre at least an hour before the commencement of the exams.

Students are not allowed to leave the exam hall until the exams conclude.

Electronic devices, smartwatches and other Bluetooth devices are not allowed inside the exam hall.

Students are advised to carry their exam stationery with them as borrowing will not be allowed

Students must note that anyone caught cheating will not be allowed to continue with the exam.

