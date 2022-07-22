CBSE 12th Compartment Exam Schedule Announced, Check details here

CBSE 12th Compartment Exams 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the CBSE 12th Results 2022 on the official website of the board today. As per the data provided by the board officials, the board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.71% in the class 12 examinations across the country. Students who have appeared for the CBSE 12th examinations can check theur results through the link provided on the official website.

CBSE 12th Compartment Exams

According to the details provided by board officials, the CBSE 12th Compartmental exams will be conducted in August 2022 for those students who wish to improve their exam scores. As per the schedule released, the Compartment exams for CBSE 12th students will be conducted from August 23, 2022. The compartmental exams will be held based on the Term 2 Syllabus.

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 - Direct Link

Approximately 134797 students secured 90 percent and above in the CBSE 12th Exams with close to 33432 students securing marks above 95%.

Candidates will be allowed to improve their scores in one subject in the compartment examinations. Those students who appeared for six or more subjects but were unable to pass in any five subjects will also be allowed to appear for the CBSE 12th Compartmental exams.

According to reports, the board has also announced the examination schedule for the 2023 board examinations. As per the schedule released the CBSE 10th and 12 Exams 2023 will b e conducted from February 15, 2023.

