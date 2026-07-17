CBSE 12th Supplementary Exam 2026 Schedule Released at cbse.gov.in, Check Official Notice PDF Here
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for Senior Secondary Supplementary Examination 2026 today, July 17, 2026 at cbse.gov.in. The exam will be held on July 28, 2026 in different shifts for all three streams.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for Senior Secondary Supplementary Examination 2026 today, July 17, 2026. Candidates of class 12 who have applied for the compartment exam will need to visit the official website to check their datasheet at cbse.gov.in. According to the schedule, the exam will be held on July 28, 2026 in different shifts for all three streams.
Official Notice: Datesheet for Senior Secondary Supplementary Examination - 2026 (832 KB)
CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026 Date Sheet
Candidates will need to check the following table to know the entire date sheet of CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026:
|DAY, DATE AND TIME
|SUBJECT CODE
|SUBJECT NAME
|10:30 AM 01:30 PM
|001
|English Elective
|002
|Hindi Elective
|003
|Urdu Elective
|022
|Sanskrit Elective
|027
|History
|028
|Political Science
|029
|Geography
|030
|Economics
|037
|Psychology
|039
|Sociology
|041
|Mathematics
|042
|Physics
|043
|Chemistry
|044
|Biology
|045
|Biotechnology
|048
|Physical Education
|054
|Business Studies
|055
|Accountancy
|064
|Home Science
|065
|Informatics Practices
|066
|Entrepreneurship
|074
|Legal Studies
|083
|Computer Science
|104
|Punjabi
|105
|Bengali
|106
|Tamil
|111
|Manipuri
|118
|French
|124
|Nepali
|191
|Kokborok
|241
|Applied Mathematics
|301
|English Core
|302
|Hindi Core
|303
|Urdu Core
|322
|Sanskrit Core
|801
|Retail
|802
|Information Technology
|803
|Web Application
|804
|Automotive
|805
|Financial Market Management
|806
|Tourism
|807
|Beauty & Wellness
|808
|Agriculture
|10:30 AM 01:30 PM
|809
|Food Production
|810
|Front Office Operations
|811
|Banking
|812
|Marketing
|813
|Health Care
|814
|Insurance
|817
|Typography & Computer Application
|818
|Geospatial Technology
|820
|Electronics Technology
|825
|Shorthand (English)
|826
|Shorthand (Hindi)
|831
|Salesmanship
|833
|Business Administration
|834
|Food Nutrition & Dietetics
|835
|Mass Media Studies
|837
|Fashion Studies
|847
|Electronics & Hardware
|10:30 AM 12:30 PM
|034
|Hindustani Music Vocal
|035
|Hindustani Music Mel Ins
|049
|Painting
|052
|Applied Art (Commercial Art)
|841
|Yoga
|842
|Early Childhood Care & Education
|843
|Artificial Intelligence
|844
|Data Science
|845
|Physical Activity Trainer
CBSE 12th Compartment Exam 2026: Important Instructions for Candidates
- Candidates must strictly adhere to all instructions issued by the CBSE from time to time.
- Communication devices are strictly prohibited inside the Examination Centre. Possession or use of such devices will invite disciplinary action under the UFM rules.
- Candidates are required to maintain strict discipline within the Examination Centre.
- The duration of each examination is specified in the datesheet as well as on the Admit Card.
- An additional 15 minutes of reading time will be provided to students for perusal of the question paper.
For the latest updates and direct communication from the Board, students are advised to visit the official website at cbse.gov.in.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.