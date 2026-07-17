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CBSE 12th Supplementary Exam 2026 Schedule Released at cbse.gov.in, Check Official Notice PDF Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Last Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 19:29 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for Senior Secondary Supplementary Examination 2026 today, July 17, 2026 at cbse.gov.in. The exam will be held on July 28, 2026 in different shifts for all three streams.

CBSE 12th Supplementary Exam 2026 Schedule Released at cbse.gov.in, Check Official Notice PDF Here
CBSE 12th Supplementary Exam 2026 Schedule Released at cbse.gov.in, Check Official Notice PDF Here
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for Senior Secondary Supplementary Examination 2026 today, July 17, 2026. Candidates of class 12 who have applied for the compartment exam will need to visit the official website to check their datasheet at cbse.gov.in. According to the schedule, the exam will be held on July 28, 2026 in different shifts for all three streams. 

Official Notice: Datesheet for Senior Secondary Supplementary Examination - 2026 (832 KB)

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026 Date Sheet

Candidates will need to check the following table to know the entire date sheet of CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: 

DAY, DATE AND TIME SUBJECT CODE SUBJECT NAME
10:30 AM 01:30 PM 001 English Elective
002 Hindi Elective
003 Urdu Elective
022 Sanskrit Elective
027 History
028 Political Science
029 Geography
030 Economics
037 Psychology
039 Sociology
041 Mathematics
042 Physics
043 Chemistry
044 Biology
045 Biotechnology
048 Physical Education
054 Business Studies
055 Accountancy
064 Home Science
065 Informatics Practices
066 Entrepreneurship
074 Legal Studies
083 Computer Science
104 Punjabi
105 Bengali
106 Tamil
111 Manipuri
118 French
124 Nepali
191 Kokborok
241 Applied Mathematics
301 English Core
302 Hindi Core
303 Urdu Core
322 Sanskrit Core
801 Retail
802 Information Technology
803 Web Application
804 Automotive
805 Financial Market Management
806 Tourism
807 Beauty & Wellness
808 Agriculture
10:30 AM 01:30 PM 809 Food Production
810 Front Office Operations
811 Banking
812 Marketing
813 Health Care
814 Insurance
817 Typography & Computer Application
818 Geospatial Technology
820 Electronics Technology
825 Shorthand (English)
826 Shorthand (Hindi)
831 Salesmanship
833 Business Administration
834 Food Nutrition & Dietetics
835 Mass Media Studies
837 Fashion Studies
847 Electronics & Hardware
10:30 AM 12:30 PM 034 Hindustani Music Vocal
035 Hindustani Music Mel Ins
049 Painting
052 Applied Art (Commercial Art)
841 Yoga
842 Early Childhood Care & Education
843 Artificial Intelligence
844 Data Science
845 Physical Activity Trainer

CBSE 12th Compartment Exam 2026: Important Instructions for Candidates 

  1. Candidates must strictly adhere to all instructions issued by the CBSE from time to time.
  2. Communication devices are strictly prohibited inside the Examination Centre. Possession or use of such devices will invite disciplinary action under the UFM rules.
  3. Candidates are required to maintain strict discipline within the Examination Centre.
  4. The duration of each examination is specified in the datesheet as well as on the Admit Card.
  5. An additional 15 minutes of reading time will be provided to students for perusal of the question paper.

For the latest updates and direct communication from the Board, students are advised to visit the official website at cbse.gov.in.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Executive - Editorial

Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.

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First Published: Jul 17, 2026, 19:29 IST

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