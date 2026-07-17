CBSE 12th Supplementary Exam 2026 Schedule Released at cbse.gov.in, Check Official Notice PDF Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for Senior Secondary Supplementary Examination 2026 today, July 17, 2026. Candidates of class 12 who have applied for the compartment exam will need to visit the official website to check their datasheet at cbse.gov.in. According to the schedule, the exam will be held on July 28, 2026 in different shifts for all three streams.

Official Notice: Datesheet for Senior Secondary Supplementary Examination - 2026 (832 KB)

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026 Date Sheet

Candidates will need to check the following table to know the entire date sheet of CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: