CBSE 2023: Datesheet Expected Soon, Exams from February 15

CBSE Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the CBSE 10th and 12th Exam Schedule for the 2023 examinations soon. The board has already announced the CBSE 10th and 12th Examination dates. according to the dates announced, the CBSE 10th Exams will be conducted from February 15, 2023.

Candidates who will be appearing for the CBSE 10th and 12th Exams 2023 have been awaiting the release of the complete schedule for the examinations. The board is set to commence the CBSE Practical Exams 2023 on January 1, 2023.

According to reports, this year for the CBSE Exams 2023, 40% of questions in the class 10 exams and 30% of questions in the class 12 exams will be competency-based with multiple formats such as Objective Type, Constructing Response Type, Assertion, and Reasoning and Case-Based.

In the last few weeks, Fake datesheets and fake websites have been circulating on social media. Board officials responding to the CBSE 10th and 12th Fake Datesheets stated that multiple versions of the CBSE 10th and 12th Datesheets have been circulating which are fake. Officials have further added that the CBSE 10th and 12th Exam 2023 schedule will be announced soon. Parents and students have also been asked to only refer to the official website of CBSE for any updates related to the exam.

CBSE 10th and 12th Sample papers Released

The CBSE 10th 12th Exam Sample Papers have been released by the board officials. The sample papers have been released for all the subjects as a PDF file containing the questions which have been asked in the previous years of the board exams.

