CBSE 2023 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Exam Date Released on Official Website @ cbse.gov.in

Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CBSE 10th and 12th Datesheet. Candidates who have been patiently waiting for the board to release the 10th and 12th exam datesheet can now visit the official website of CBSE to check the exam schedule.
CBSE board will conduct the CBSE 10th Exam 2023 from February 15 to March 21, 2023 and the Class 12 Board Exam will be conducted from February 15 to April 5, 2023. Candidates can check the live updates and schedule of the board examination 2023 here.
CBSE 10th and 12th Exam Datesheet 2023 - Click Here
29 Dec 11:19 PM ISTStudents can prepare for the exams as per timetable
Now that the CBSE has finally released the 10th and 12th Exam Timetable students who have appeared for the exams can check the timetable through the official website and start preparing for the examinations as required.
29 Dec 11:06 PM ISTCBSE Exam Schedule: Practical exam dates
CBSE Practical Exam for Class 10, 12 will begin next week from January 2, 2022, onwards. The CBSE 10th and 12th Practical exams will conclude on February 14, 2023.
29 Dec 10:57 PM ISTCBSE 2023 Exam Duration
The CBSE 2023 Datesheet is now available on the official website. The examination will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours across the different exam centres. The exams will, be conducted from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.
#CBSE बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं का टाइम टेबल अभी-अभी जारी— Bhagirath Nagar Nagar (@BhagirathNaga18) December 29, 2022
15 फरवरी 2023 से शुरू होगी बोर्ड एग्जाम की परीक्षाएं।
सबसे पहले सीबीएसई ऑफिशियल साइट से बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं का संपूर्ण एग्जाम टाइम टेबल डाउनलोड करें।@Cbse_official
29 Dec 10:49 PM ISTDetails Given in the CBSE 10th, 12th Datesheet
The CBSE 10th and 12th Datesheet will contain details such as the examination day and date, Time of Exam, Subject Code and the Subject. Candidates are advised to cross-check all the details given on the official datesheet.
29 Dec 10:35 PM ISTDetails on CBSE Datesheet
Along with the CBSE 10th and 12th Exam Dates, the board has provided instructions and details related to the datesheet. Candidates when checking through the datesheet can also check the details here.
CBSE Class 10 & 12 exams to start from February 15, 2023 pic.twitter.com/KuFmdVfnHi— ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2022
29 Dec 10:16 PM ISTCBSE 12th Datesheet 2023
The complete schedule of CBSE 12th Datesheet is available below.
|
Date
|
Subject
|
February 15, 2023
|
Entrepreneurship
|
February 16, 2023
|
Biotechnology
Engineering Graphics
Electronics Technology
Shorthand (English)
Shorthand (Hindi)
Food Nutrition and Dietetics
Library and Information Science
|
February 17, 2023
|
Kathak-Dance
Bharatnatyam Dance
Kuchipudi Dance
Odissi Dance
Manipuri Dance
Kathakali Dance
Banking Horticulture
|
February 20, 2023
|
Hindi Elective
Hindi Core
|
February 21, 2023
|
Food Production
Office Procedures and Practices
Design
Data Science
|
February 22, 2023
|
Early Childhood Care and Education
Artificial Intelligence
|
February 23, 2023
|
Hindustani Music (Mel INS)
Hindustani Music (Per INS)
Automotive
Healthcare
Cost Accounting
|
February 24, 2023
|
English Elective
English Core
|
February 25, 2023
|
Russian
Beauty and Wellness
Marketing
|
February 27, 2023
|
Retail
Agriculture
Multimedia
|
February 28, 2023
|
Chemistry
|
March 1, 2023
|
Bengali
Financial Markets Management
Typography and Computer Applications
Medical Diagnostics
Textile Design
|
March 2, 2023
|
Geography
|
March 3, 2023
|
Yoga
|
March 4, 2023
|
Hindustani Music Vocal
|
March 6, 2023
|
Physics
|
March 9, 2023
|
Legal Studies
Punjabi
Tamil
Telugu
Sindhi
Marathi
Manipuri
Gujarati
Malayalam
Odia
Assamese
Kannada
Arabic
Tibetian
French
German
Persian
Nepali
Limboo
Lepcha
Telugu Telangana
Bodo
Tangkhul
Japanese
Bhutia
Spanish
Kashmiri
Mizo
Sanskrit Core
|
March 11, 2023
|
Mathematics
Applied Mathematics
|
March 13, 2023
|
Physical Education
|
March 14, 2023
|
Fashion Studies
|
March 16, 2023
|
Biology
|
March 17, 2023
|
Economics
|
March 18, 2023
|
Painting
Graphics
Sculpture
Applied Arts
|
March 20, 2023
|
Political Science
|
March 21, 2023
|
NCC
Information Technology
|
March 22, 2023
|
Informatics Practices
Computer Science
|
March 25, 2023
|
Business Studies
Business Administration
|
March 28, 2023
|
Web Application
|
March 29, 2023
|
History
|
March 31, 2023
|
Accountancy
|
April 1, 2023
|
Home Science
|
April 3, 2023
|
Sociology
|
April 4, 2023
|
Urdu Elective
Sanskrit Elective
Carnatic Music Vocal
Carnatic Music MEL INS
Carnatic Music Per INS Mridangam
Knowledge Traditions and Practices of India
Urdu Core
Front Operations
Insurance
Geospatial Technology
Electrical Technology
Taxation
Mass Media Studies
|
April 5, 2023
|Psychology
29 Dec 10:01 PM ISTCBSE 10th Datesheet 2023
The CBSE 10th Examinations will begin on February 15, 2023. Candidates appearing for the CBSE 10th exams can check the complete schedule here.
CBSE Class 10th Time Table
|
Date
|
Subject
|
February 15, 2023
|
Painting
Rai
Gurung
Tamang
Sherpa
Thai
|
February 16, 2023
|
Retail
Security
Automotive
Introduction to Finance Marketing
Introduction to Tourism
Beauty and Wellness
Agriculture
Food Production
Front Office Operations
Banking and Insurance
Marketing and Sales
Healthcare
Apparel
Multimedia
Physical Activity
Trainer
Data Science
|
February 17, 2023
|
Hindustani Music (Vocal)
Hindustani Music (Mel INS)
Hindustani Music (Per INS)
Elements of Bookkeeping and Accountancy
|
February 20, 2023
|
Arabic
Tibetian
French
German
Russian
Persian
Nepali
Limboo
Lepcha
Carnatic Music (Vocal)
Carnatic Music (Mer INS)
Carnatic Music (Per INS)
|
February 24, 2023
|
Urdu Course-A
Bengali
Tamil
Telugu
Gujarati
Marathi
Manipuri
Urdu Course-B
|
February 27, 2023
|
English (Language and Literature)
|
March 1, 2023
|
Punjabi
Sindhi
Malayalam
Odiya
Assamese
Kannada
|
March 2, 2023
|
NCC
Telugu - Telangana
Bodo
Tangkhul
Japanese
Bhutia
Spanish
Kashmiri
Mizo
Bahasa Melayu
|
March 4, 2023
|
Science
|
March 6, 2023
|
Homes Science
Multi Skill Foundation Course
|
March 9, 2023
|
Elements of Business
|
March 11, 2023
|
Sanskrit
|
March 13, 2023
|
Computer Applications
Information Technology
Artificial Intelligence
|
March 15, 2023
|
Social Science
|
March 17, 2023
|
Hindi Course-A
Hindi Course-B
|
March 21, 2023
|
Mathematics Standard
Mathematics Basic
29 Dec 09:53 PM ISTCBSE 10th Exams to conclude on March 21, 2023
CBSE class 10 exams will be conducted from February 15 to March 21, 2023. The examination will be conducted in the offline mode across the designated exam centres. The exams will be conducted from 10:30 AM.
29 Dec 09:53 PM ISTCBSE 12th Exams to conclude on April 5, 2023
As per the subject wise schedule available, the CBSE 12th Exams will be conducted from February 15 to April 5, 2023. Candidates who will be appearing for the class 12 CBSE exams can visit the official website of the board to check the schedule.
29 Dec 09:42 PM ISTCBSE 10th and 12th Exam Datesheet Released
CBSE has released the Class 10 and 12 Examination datesheet on the official website. The dates have been released as a pdf document consisting the subject wise dates and the exam timing.