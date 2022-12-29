    Live

    CBSE 2023 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Exam Date Released on Official Website @ cbse.gov.in

    Updated: Dec 29, 2022 23:19 PM IST

    CBSE Exam 2023 Datesheet

    HIGHLIGHTS

    CBSE 2023 Exam Datesheet ReleasedCBSE 10th Exams from February 15 to March 21, 2023CBSE 12th Exam From February 15 to April 5, 2023

    Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CBSE 10th and 12th Datesheet. Candidates who have been patiently waiting for the board to release the 10th and 12th exam datesheet can now visit the official website of CBSE to check the exam schedule. 

    CBSE board will conduct the CBSE 10th Exam 2023 from February 15 to March 21, 2023 and the Class 12 Board Exam will be conducted from February 15 to April 5, 2023. Candidates can check the live updates and schedule of the board examination 2023 here. 

    CBSE 10th and 12th Exam Datesheet 2023 - Click Here

    LIVE UPDATES

    • 29 Dec 11:19 PM IST

      Students can prepare for the exams as per timetable

      Now that the CBSE has finally released the 10th and 12th Exam Timetable students who have appeared for the exams can check the timetable through the official website and start preparing for the examinations as required. 

    • 29 Dec 11:06 PM IST

      CBSE Exam Schedule: Practical exam dates

      CBSE Practical Exam for Class 10, 12 will begin next week from January 2, 2022, onwards. The CBSE 10th and 12th Practical exams will conclude on February 14, 2023.

    • 29 Dec 10:57 PM IST

      CBSE 2023 Exam Duration

      The CBSE 2023 Datesheet is now available on the official website. The examination will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours across the different exam centres. The exams will, be conducted from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. 

    • 29 Dec 10:49 PM IST

      Details Given in the CBSE 10th, 12th Datesheet

      The CBSE 10th and 12th Datesheet will contain details such as the examination day and date, Time of Exam, Subject Code and the Subject. Candidates are advised to cross-check all the details given on the official datesheet.

      Also Read: Click Here to check CBSE 10th and 12th Datesheet 2023

    • 29 Dec 10:35 PM IST

      Details on CBSE Datesheet

      Along with the CBSE 10th and 12th Exam Dates, the board has provided instructions and details related to the datesheet. Candidates when checking through the datesheet can also check the details here.

      • CBSE has released instructions along with the detailed schedule for the Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2023.
      • According to the details provided, a sufficient gap has been provided between the two subjects. 
      • Competitive exams like JEE Main have been considered when preparing the CBSE 10th and 12th Exam Datesheet.
      • The datasheet has been prepared by avoiding nearly 40,000 subject combinations in order to ensure that no two subjects fall on the same date.
      • CBSE Board Exams will commence at 10:30 AM. 

    • 29 Dec 10:16 PM IST

      CBSE 12th Datesheet 2023

      The complete schedule of CBSE 12th Datesheet is available below.

      Date

      Subject

      February 15, 2023

      Entrepreneurship

      February 16, 2023

      Biotechnology

      Engineering Graphics

      Electronics Technology

      Shorthand (English)

      Shorthand (Hindi)

      Food Nutrition and Dietetics

      Library and Information Science

      February 17, 2023

      Kathak-Dance

      Bharatnatyam Dance

      Kuchipudi Dance

      Odissi Dance

      Manipuri Dance

      Kathakali Dance

      Banking Horticulture

      February 20, 2023

      Hindi Elective

      Hindi Core

      February 21, 2023

      Food Production 

      Office Procedures and Practices

      Design

      Data Science

      February 22, 2023

      Early Childhood Care and Education

      Artificial Intelligence

      February 23, 2023

      Hindustani Music (Mel INS)

      Hindustani Music (Per INS)

      Automotive

      Healthcare

      Cost Accounting

      February 24, 2023

      English Elective

      English Core

      February 25, 2023

      Russian

      Beauty and Wellness

      Marketing

      February 27, 2023

      Retail

      Agriculture

      Multimedia

      February 28, 2023

      Chemistry

      March 1, 2023

      Bengali 

      Financial Markets Management

      Typography and Computer Applications

      Medical Diagnostics

      Textile Design

      March 2, 2023

      Geography

      March 3, 2023

      Yoga

      March 4, 2023

      Hindustani Music Vocal

      March 6, 2023

      Physics

      March 9, 2023

      Legal Studies

      Punjabi

      Tamil

      Telugu

      Sindhi

      Marathi

      Manipuri

      Gujarati

      Malayalam

      Odia

      Assamese

      Kannada

      Arabic

      Tibetian

      French

      German

      Persian

      Nepali

      Limboo

      Lepcha

      Telugu Telangana

      Bodo

      Tangkhul

      Japanese

      Bhutia

      Spanish

      Kashmiri

      Mizo

      Sanskrit Core

      March 11, 2023

      Mathematics

      Applied Mathematics

      March 13, 2023

      Physical Education

      March 14, 2023

      Fashion Studies

      March 16, 2023

      Biology

      March 17, 2023

      Economics

      March 18, 2023

      Painting

      Graphics

      Sculpture

      Applied Arts

      March 20, 2023

      Political Science

      March 21, 2023

      NCC

      Information Technology

      March 22, 2023

      Informatics Practices

      Computer Science

      March 25, 2023

      Business Studies

      Business Administration

      March 28, 2023

      Web Application

      March 29, 2023

      History

      March 31, 2023

      Accountancy

      April 1, 2023

      Home Science

      April 3, 2023

      Sociology

      April 4, 2023

      Urdu Elective

      Sanskrit Elective

      Carnatic Music Vocal

      Carnatic Music MEL INS

      Carnatic Music Per INS Mridangam

      Knowledge Traditions and Practices of India

      Urdu Core

      Front Operations

      Insurance

      Geospatial Technology

      Electrical Technology

      Taxation

      Mass Media Studies

      April 5, 2023

      		 Psychology

    • 29 Dec 10:01 PM IST

      CBSE 10th Datesheet 2023

      The CBSE 10th Examinations will begin on February 15, 2023. Candidates appearing for the CBSE 10th exams can check the complete schedule here.

      CBSE Class 10th Time Table

      Date

      Subject

      February 15, 2023

      Painting

      Rai

      Gurung

      Tamang

      Sherpa 

      Thai

      February 16, 2023

      Retail

      Security

      Automotive

      Introduction to Finance Marketing

      Introduction to Tourism

      Beauty and Wellness

      Agriculture

      Food Production

      Front Office Operations

      Banking and Insurance

      Marketing and Sales

      Healthcare

      Apparel

      Multimedia

      Physical Activity

      Trainer

      Data Science

      February 17, 2023

      Hindustani Music (Vocal)

      Hindustani Music (Mel INS)

      Hindustani Music (Per INS)

      Elements of Bookkeeping and Accountancy

      February 20, 2023

      Arabic

      Tibetian

      French

      German 

      Russian

      Persian

      Nepali

      Limboo

      Lepcha

      Carnatic Music (Vocal)

      Carnatic Music (Mer INS)

      Carnatic Music (Per  INS)

      February 24, 2023

      Urdu Course-A

      Bengali

      Tamil

      Telugu

      Gujarati

      Marathi

      Manipuri

      Urdu Course-B

      February 27, 2023

      English (Language and Literature)

      March 1, 2023

      Punjabi

      Sindhi

      Malayalam

      Odiya

      Assamese

      Kannada

      March 2, 2023

      NCC

      Telugu - Telangana

      Bodo

      Tangkhul

      Japanese

      Bhutia

      Spanish

      Kashmiri

      Mizo

      Bahasa Melayu

      March 4, 2023

      Science

      March 6, 2023

      Homes Science

      Multi Skill Foundation Course

      March 9, 2023

      Elements of Business

      March 11, 2023

      Sanskrit

      March 13, 2023

      Computer Applications

      Information Technology

      Artificial Intelligence

      March 15, 2023

      Social Science

      March 17, 2023

      Hindi Course-A

      Hindi Course-B 

      March 21, 2023

      Mathematics Standard

      Mathematics Basic

    • 29 Dec 09:53 PM IST

      CBSE 10th Exams to conclude on March 21, 2023

      CBSE class 10 exams will be conducted from February 15 to March 21, 2023. The examination will be conducted in the offline mode across the designated exam centres. The exams will be conducted from 10:30 AM. 

      Also Read: CBSE 10th Exam Datesheet Released, Check Details Here

    • 29 Dec 09:53 PM IST

      CBSE 12th Exams to conclude on April 5, 2023

      As per the subject wise schedule available, the CBSE 12th Exams will be conducted from February 15 to April 5, 2023. Candidates who will be appearing for the class 12 CBSE exams can visit the official website of the board to check the schedule. 

      Also Read:  CBSE 12th Datesheet Released, Check Here

    • 29 Dec 09:42 PM IST

      CBSE 10th and 12th Exam Datesheet Released

      CBSE has released the Class 10 and 12 Examination datesheet on the official website. The dates have been released as a pdf document consisting the subject wise dates and the exam timing. 

    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification