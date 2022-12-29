CBSE 2023 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Exam Date Released on Official Website @ cbse.gov.in

HIGHLIGHTS CBSE 2023 Exam Datesheet Released CBSE 10th Exams from February 15 to March 21, 2023 CBSE 12th Exam From February 15 to April 5, 2023

Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CBSE 10th and 12th Datesheet. Candidates who have been patiently waiting for the board to release the 10th and 12th exam datesheet can now visit the official website of CBSE to check the exam schedule.

CBSE board will conduct the CBSE 10th Exam 2023 from February 15 to March 21, 2023 and the Class 12 Board Exam will be conducted from February 15 to April 5, 2023. Candidates can check the live updates and schedule of the board examination 2023 here.

CBSE 10th and 12th Exam Datesheet 2023 - Click Here