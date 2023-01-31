CBSE Board 2023: CBSE Admit Card 2023 for Class 10, 12 Release soon @cbse.nic.in

CBSE Admit Card 2023 Expected Soon: CBSE Admit Card 2023 for the Class 10 and Class 12 students is expected to be declared by the officials soon. CBSE will begin the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams on February 15, 2023. Students appearing for the CBSE Board 10th and 12th exams will be issued their board exam admit card soon.

The CBSE board Admit Card 2023 will be made available on the official website. School authorities are required to login through the portal and download the admit card for the students. The CBSE board 10th and 12th Admit Card 2023 will contain the candidate details, details of the examination, exam centre details and the instructions for the candidates.

CBSE Board 10th and 12th Admit Card 2023 will be available on the official website - cbse.nic.in. A direct link for students to download the CBSE 10th and 12th Admit Card 2023 will also be available here as soon as the link is available online.

How to download CBSE Admit Card 2023

The CBSE Board 10th and 12th admit card 2023 will be issued on the official website of the board. To download the CBSE board admit card 2023 school authorities are required to visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the admit card link given. Follow the steps provided here to download the CBSE 10th and 12th Admit Card 2023.

Step 1: Visit the CBSE official website

Step 2: Click on the CBSE 10th/ 12th Admit card link

Step 3: Enter the School login credentials

Step 4: The CBSE 10th and 12th Admit Card will be displayed

Details mentioned on the CBSE 10th and 12th Admit Card 2023

The CBSE board Class 10 and Class 12 Admit Card 2023 will contain the candidate details along with the examination schedule and exam day instructions.

Candidate Name and Roll Number

Name of Examination

Exam Centre Name and Address

Reporting Time

Exam Schedule

Instructions for candidates

Updates regarding CBSE 10th Admit card and CBSE 12th Admit Card will be available in this page soon. Candidates are advised to keep visiting this space to get regular updates.

Also Read: CBSE 2023: Class 10, 12 Practice Paper Out, Download at cbseacademic.nic.in, Get direct link here