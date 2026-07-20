CBSE and NCERT Hold Workshop on New Class 9 Maths and Science Books
CBSE and NCERT held a workshop in Dwarka, New Delhi to help teachers understand the new Class 9th Maths and Science textbooks and use them well. Read the article to know more details.
The Central Board of Secondary Education and the National Council of Educational Research and Training organised an orientation workshop on the new NCERT Class 9 Mathematics and Science textbooks at the CBSE Integrated Office Complex in Dwarka, New Delhi. The aim of the workshop was to help teachers understand the revised books and learn how to use them well in the classroom. A total of 110 teachers joined the programme. This included 58 Mathematics teachers and 52 Science teachers from CBSE affiliated schools. Representatives from Kendiya Vidhyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Samiti were also present. Read the article to know more details.
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Experts explained the Idea behind the New Textbooks
The sessions were led by NCERT experts Prof Anup Rajput, Prof K Vijayan, Dr Rishikesh Kumar, Prof R R Koireng Prof R K Parashar, Dr Ashish Kumar Srivastava and Dr Arun Pratap Sikarwar. They explained the thinking behind the new textbooks and shared simple ways to teach the updated content in schools. The experts spoke about how the books are meant to build clear understanding in students and help them connect learning with daily life. Teachers were also guided on how to make lessons more meaningful and more active for students.
Workshop Aimed to Prepare Teachers for Smooth Classroom Use
The workshop focused on competency based learning experiential teaching real life use of concepts problem solving and holistic assessment. These ideas match the goals of the National Education Policy 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023. Both of these stress better understanding and learning through application. According to CBSE the teachers who attended the workshop are expected to work as Master Trainers. They can now support other teachers in their schools and regions. CBSE said that such capacity building programmes are important as schools move towards the new curriculum. This step will help schools bring in the revised Class 9 Mathematics and Science textbooks in a smooth and effective way.
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