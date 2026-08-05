CBSE Begins Post-Result Declaration Facilities For Class 10 Main And Second Board Examinations 2026, Notice Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notice on the commencement of Post-Result Declaration Facilities for Class 10 Main And Second Board Examinations, conducted from February 17 to March 11, 2026, and the second board/improvement exams from May 15 to June 1, 2026. The result of the Main Board Examination was declared on April 15, 2026, followed by the result declaration for the second board on July 18, 2026.

Candidates of class 10 will be able to obtain a scanned copy of the evaluated answer book and verification of marks and re-evaluation. However, candidates must satisfy the given guidelines and rules, as explained below:

CBSE Class 10 Post-Result Declaration Facilities: Guidelines

Students who appeared ONLY in the Main Board Examination