CBSE Begins Post-Result Declaration Facilities For Class 10 Main And Second Board Examinations 2026, Notice Here
The CBSE has released a notice on the commencement of Post-Result Declaration Facilities for Class 10 Main And Second Board Examinations. Candidates of class 10 will be able to obtain a scanned copy of the evaluated answer book and verification of marks and re-evaluation.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notice on the commencement of Post-Result Declaration Facilities for Class 10 Main And Second Board Examinations, conducted from February 17 to March 11, 2026, and the second board/improvement exams from May 15 to June 1, 2026. The result of the Main Board Examination was declared on April 15, 2026, followed by the result declaration for the second board on July 18, 2026.
Candidates of class 10 will be able to obtain a scanned copy of the evaluated answer book and verification of marks and re-evaluation. However, candidates must satisfy the given guidelines and rules, as explained below:
CBSE Class 10 Post-Result Declaration Facilities: Guidelines
Students who appeared ONLY in the Main Board Examination
|Stage
|Facility
|Requests which can be submitted online
|Stage-1
|Scanned copy of evaluated answer book
|Apply for scanned copies of the answer books for any subject taken in the Main Board Examination.
|Stage-2
|Verification of marks
|After obtaining the scanned copy, apply for verification of marks in the concerned answer book and/or apply for re-evaluation of one or more full questions in the concerned answer book.
|Stage-2
|Re-evaluation of answers
|After obtaining the scanned copy, apply for verification of marks in the concerned answer book and/or apply for re-evaluation of one or more full questions in the concerned answer book.
Students who appeared in both the Main and Second Board Examinations
For the subjects taken only in the Main Board Examination, the same rules as given in Section 1 above shall apply. Whereas, for the subjects taken in both the Main and Second Board Examinations, the following criteria will apply:
|Stage
|Facility
|Requests which can be submitted online
|Stage-1
|Scanned copy of evaluated answer book
|Apply for the scanned copy of the answer book of the Main Examination, the Second Examination, or both.
|Stage-2
|Verification of marks
|Choose only one answer book for a subject—either Main or Second Examination—and apply for verification of marks in that answer book and/or apply for re-evaluation of one or more full questions in that answer book.
|Stage-2
|Re-evaluation of answers
|Choose only one answer book for a subject—either Main or Second Examination—and apply for verification of marks in that answer book and/or apply for re-evaluation of one or more full questions in that answer book.
Candidates must note that for a subject taken in both examinations, a student may obtain both answer books, but verification and/or re-evaluation can be requested for only one answer book - either the Main Examination answer book or the Second Examination answer book. Once selected, the other answer book cannot be considered for these facilities.
CBSE Post Result Activity: Schedule
Candidates can check the following table to know the schedule for obtaining a scanned copy of evaluated answer books, verification of marks and re-evaluation for main and second examination for class 10
|
Activity
|
Duration
|
Fee
|
OBTAINING A SCANNED COPY OF EVALUATED ANSWER BOOKS
|
Applying online
|
August 5 - 9, 2026 (Sunday)
|
Rs.300/- per subject for scanned copy
|
Both VERIFICATION OF MARKS and RE-EVALUATION
|
August 16 - 19, 2026
|
1. Rs.300/- per answer book for verification
2. Rs.100/- per question (including all sub-questions) for re-evaluation.
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.